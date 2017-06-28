Always take these types of updates.
If you've been using the Galaxy S8's default TouchWiz Home launcher and noticing some unfortunate slowdowns, Samsung has just pushed out an update you should know about. The new version of TouchWiz Home is 6.1.09.2, and the changelog is pretty simple:
- Added an information screen to Samsung TouchWiz Home.
- Fixed the lag issue when swiping up and down to switch between the home and apps screens.
- Improved the visibility of app names under icons.
The app update is available both from the Galaxy Apps store and also the Google Play Store, though it's not clear how it's determined which one you get it from. On one of our Galaxy S8s, the app was updated from Galaxy Apps but doesn't show as even being installed in the Play Store. Check both places, and also refer to your phone's settings to see if "TouchWiz Home" has actually already been updated.
This update may not fix all of your Galaxy S8 lag concerns, but the fact that Samsung is directly addressing slowdowns in its app update shows it knows that it's happening.
Reader comments
Thank God, I rarely find any lag elsewhere but this used to get on my nerves. Opening the app drawer shouldn't be laggy.
I use Nova for one reason, swipe down anywhere on home screen to bring down notification tray. If Touchwiz home allowed that, I'd use it.
Think I got mines from Galaxy apps because the play store says my S8 isn't compatible 😂😂😂
Same here, best feature ever. That and double tap to open camera. And swipe up to pull up app drawer. Also, the stock launcher folders are ugly...full size folder with little tiny icons inside them looks horrible. I like stacking icons with no folder icon around them.
weird i don't think this is available for Canada i just searched for it can't be searched and the link provided on the site just says my device is not compatible even though it's clearly on my list.
The only time I noticed lag was when I would attempt to unlock via pin, when I swiped to get the pin enter screen up it would lag on the transition, this seems to have fixed that and it now appears to be buttery smooth
Hmm... Couldn't find the app in the Play store. Found it in Galaxy apps but showing it was last updated 6/20/17. T-Mobile S8 here
The lag I saw would be the animation exiting out of apps
Just updated and I still see it. I use Nova and Action Launcher anyway. I mess with TouchWiz really just for s!"*$ and giggles.
from what I can tell, exynos get's their update from the play store, snapdragon from galaxy apps
Everyone says that TouchWiz is getting better and it still lags? No lag at all on the HTC U11.