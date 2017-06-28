Always take these types of updates.

If you've been using the Galaxy S8's default TouchWiz Home launcher and noticing some unfortunate slowdowns, Samsung has just pushed out an update you should know about. The new version of TouchWiz Home is 6.1.09.2, and the changelog is pretty simple:

Added an information screen to Samsung TouchWiz Home.

Fixed the lag issue when swiping up and down to switch between the home and apps screens.

Improved the visibility of app names under icons.

The app update is available both from the Galaxy Apps store and also the Google Play Store, though it's not clear how it's determined which one you get it from. On one of our Galaxy S8s, the app was updated from Galaxy Apps but doesn't show as even being installed in the Play Store. Check both places, and also refer to your phone's settings to see if "TouchWiz Home" has actually already been updated.

This update may not fix all of your Galaxy S8 lag concerns, but the fact that Samsung is directly addressing slowdowns in its app update shows it knows that it's happening.