Thanks to Prime Day, two models of the Eufy 2K Video Doorbell are now on sale at Amazon with prices starting as low as $98.99. The most affordable option is the Eufy 2K Video Doorbell on sale for $98.99 which utilizes your existing doorbell connection to stay powered on and is now discounted by over $60. Meanwhile, for those who don't already have a doorbell installed at home, this battery-powered Eufy 2K Video Doorbell is now on sale for $139.99, saving you $60 off its regular cost.
Even more Prime Day deals are live now, but you'll need an Amazon Prime membership if you're hoping to snag any of them. You can start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to change that and score free two-day shipping on all your orders in the process.
Who's There?
Eufy 2K Video Doorbell
See every visitor in sharp detail thanks to a Sony 2K sensor and professional-grade lens. It also features smart human detection, activity zones, and more. The hardwired model is now on sale under $100, while the battery operated model is discounted to $140.
Eufy's 2K video doorbell has 2560x1920 resolution with HDR and distortion correction, which ensures quality video recordings. With two-way audio, you can hear and speak directly to anyone who approaches your door. The camera uses advanced AI technology and algorithms to detect body shapes and face patterns. The system is designed to be weather-resistant too, so you don't have to worry about it being outdoors and exposed to the elements.
You'll receive alerts to your phone showing you who is at the door, and you can communicate straight from the phone to let your guests know when you'll be back. The included wireless chime alerts you to activity at your door even if you are away from your phone. That's an accessory you have to pay extra for with Ring's system. Eufy's doorbell is compatible with Alexa, so you can use your Echo device with a screen to check in on your front door at any time. It also works with Google Assistant.
