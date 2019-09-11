If you've got some autumn travel you need flights for, now is a great time to jump on the Southwest bandwagon. Right now, every consumer Southwest card is offering a tiered welcome bonus structure: cardholders can earn 40,000 Rapid Rewards points after spending $1,000 in the first three months and another 20,000 points after spending $12,000 total in the first year. That's a total of 60,000 Rapid Rewards points, which is 20,000 more than the usual offer. According to recent valuations, these 60,000 points are worth $900.

To be eligible for any of these cards, you cannot currently be a personal Southwest card holder, cannot have earned a welcome bonus in the last 24 months on a Southwest card, and you have to pass Chase's 5/24 rule.