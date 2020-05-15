You're probably spending much more time at home than usual right now so it might be the exact right time to upgrade your smart home gear. This deal on the 3-camera eufyCam E Wireless Home Security System at Anker's official Newegg store drops it to just $319.99 making today the day to add some smart home security to your setup. All you have to do to get the deal is enter code MKTCS8264HSS during checkout and you'll see the price fall by $80. This is one of the biggest discounts we've seen on this kit.

For those looking for a home security system with cameras that are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, look no further than the eufyCam E. This wireless security system features three IP65 weatherproof-rated cameras that can run for a full 365 days on a single charge, and up to three years in Standby Mode. Each camera records in 1080p too and lets you watch live footage using an app on your phone. With the single add-on camera priced at $160, this isn't exactly an inexpensive system to get into so it makes sense to buy this bundle with a few cameras included upfront to save buying additional cameras down the line.

Where you stand to save a lot of money is on monthly fees. Unlike a lot of smart camera systems, there are no monthly fees to worry about to use the Eufy cameras and the EufySecurity app, though you do have the option of purchasing cloud storage to save recordings. Alternatively, a 16GB microSD card is included with today's purchase which can store up to a year of recordings on its own. Eufy also includes three magnetic indoor mounts and secure outdoor mounts with this 3-cam kit.

Have an Amazon Alexa device with a screen? You can even view the camera's live video feed right on devices like the Echo Show 8.