More than three months later, Smart Text Selection finally makes its way to Google Chrome.

Android 8.0 Oreo introduced a lot of new features for our favorite mobile OS, and in my opinion, one of the most underrated ones in Smart Text Selection. This is something that's been available since 8.0 Oreo was released in August, but now on December 6, the stable version of Google Chrome is just now being updated to support it.

Smart Text Selection is coming to Google Chrome as part of the v63 update that's rolling out to the Play Store now, and as long as you're running either 8.0 or 8.1, it should work without any problems.

As a quick refresher, Smart Text Selection suggests different actions based on certain text that you're highlighting/copying. If you highlight an address, you'll get a new prompt that takes you right to Google Maps and automatically fills in said address. If you do the same with a phone number, you'll get a prompt to take you to the dialer. It's not a mind-blowing feature, but it is one of the more practical ones found in Oreo.

Now that we're talking about it, have you been using Smart Text Selection?