If you are even the slightest bit interested in setting up some smart security surveillance for your home, then you're not going to want to miss this Prime Day deal featuring an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini security camera bundled together for just $55! It's no secret that some of the best available deals for Prime Day are on Amazon's own first-party devices, and when you can score a great two-for-one deal, then you know you've hit the jackpot. The Echo Show line of smart screened speakers are Amazon's fastest-growing and most popular, and its Blink cameras are an affordable and reliable alternative to its Ring line. We expect this bundle to fly off the virtual shelves and be one of the most popular combo deals offered throughout the two-day Prime Day sales event.

The Echo Show 5 is one of the best smart screen devices around, and it just so happens to be one of the most affordable as well. Plus, it's diminutive size means that it works perfectly as a bedside alarm clock, kitchen helper, or desktop companion. Its screen matches the size and resolution of many modern smartphones, and you can use your voice to get the answers to common questions, check the weather or your calendar, or call up a video with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. You can ask Alexa for music from your favorite streaming services or even look at your most prized photos. Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more I've had an Echo Show 5 on my desk for the past year, and I use it every day to check on the weather, see what events are coming up next, and get news flashes and updates from Amazon. I love the customizable rotating digital photo albums, and I often enjoy one of my favorite Amazon Music playlists as I write words for Android Central day in and day out. Heck, I've even dropped in on a Jack Ryan episode now and then! However, perhaps the most impressive feature of the Echo Show 5 is the ability to have Alexa pull up your security cam feeds like you can with the Blink Mini.