iHome Wi-Fi outdoor smart plug

Setting up outdoor Christmas lights or just something for your backyard deck? This outdoor plug gives you access to smart features like scheduling and even voice control.

Switchmate Motion Activated Snap-On Instant Smart Light Switch

Don't want to go through the complicated process of setting up a full-on smart home system with hubs and connections throughout your home? The Switchmate attaches right to the switch and gives you direct voice control through the mobile app.

TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb

This is the easiest way to gain voice control over your home's lamps. All you do is screw in the bulb, connect it to your Wi-Fi, connect the free app to your hub's app, and boom you've got "Alexa, dim the living room lights" right on the tip of your tongue.

Etekcity Wi-Fi 2-pack smart plugs

These mini plugs add smart functionality to your favorite appliances by connecting easily to your Wi-Fi and giving you control through a device like the Echo Dot.

Amazon Echo Dot

For $30 you get all the features of Amazon Alexa, a built-in speaker, and a smart home hub capable of controlling hundreds of objects around the home. Honestly, if you don't have one already I have no idea what you're waiting for.

SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit

The SmartThings ecosystem is one of the most robust you can have, and this kit comes with a whole bunch of options like multipurpose sensors, a motion sensor, a smart plug, and the SmartThings Hub.

Philips Hue starter kit with 4 bulbs and a bridge

There are plenty of smart bulb options out there if you just want to replace a singular lamp or lighting fixture, but if you want to go whole hog you want the Philips Hue so your lights can communicate with you and each other at the same time.

Canary all-in-one home security device

The Canary is a motion-activated 1080p security camera with night vision and the ability to monitor air quality, temperature, and humidity. It's the easiest system in the world to setup, even if it's not the most advanced.

Ring Video Doorbell 2

Ring has several versions of the video doorbell, each one with more features than the last. The real key here is being able to see who's knocking without getting off the couch.

Nest Learning Thermostat

Who knew a smart thermostat would be such a big deal? But it turns out, it is pretty convenient to change the temperature without losing the nice spot on the couch. The Nest Thermostat is one of the most widely compatible smart devices you can add to your budding smart home collection.

Rachio smart Wi-Fi sprinkler controller system

After the thermostat, the sprinkler was probably top on your list of "things that don't need to be smart." But you'd be wrong, my friend. The Rachio will transform how you water your lawn and it can save you money with your utility company, too.

August Smart Lock 3rd Generation

Standard deadbolts are a thing of the past. August is already on a third generation of smart locks, and you haven't added one to your home yet? Not only can you lock your door with your phone or your voice, the smart functions will actually keep your home more secure with real-time tracking.

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door hub

Even if you've added smart home gadgets around your home, your garage is probably still living in the dark ages of the early aughts. Let Chamberlain's MyQ change that by connecting your garage door to your smartphone.

Wemo dimmer light switch

Replace your standard light switch with this smart dimmer switch so you can control your lights manually, with your phone, or with your voice. Wemo is smart enough that you don't need an additional hub either, just Wi-Fi.

Topgreener USB wall charger and outlet

Topgreener's custom outlets let you add built-in USB ports to your boring, standard wall outlets. It's an easy added convenience as long as you're careful with the wires while installating.