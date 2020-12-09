We listed Wyze as one of the best home security systems with cameras, but specifically for self-monitored security because it currently offers no pro monitoring. That will change in early 2021, when Wyze launches its new, bargain-priced professional monitoring plan. While not the most complete home security package, Wyze Home Monitoring makes other security options look positively exorbitant.

Wyze already sells security cameras and sensors that alert you of motion or break-ins through the Wyze app, plus compatible smart home tech like bulbs and switches that can activate in response to motion via IFTTT. This new Wyze Home Monitoring system will feature professional monitoring from a "TMA 5-Diamond certified" company that will text or call you in response to an apparent break-in, then contact emergency services if necessary.

Other new additions include a security hub with a built-in 88db siren and a keypad where you can disarm an alarm or set it to Home or Away. Wyze also signalled its plan to integrate the Wyze Lock and Wyze Thermostat into the app, then release two new sensors to track water leaks and temperature.

Even when those new devices are added, you'll find some common home security devices and features are missing: cellular backup, external sirens for outdoors, a key fob, a touchscreen hub with two-way audio to speak with emergency responders, a panic button and so on. But it has all of the core features most people look for in a security system.