What you need to know
- Salesforce has announced its aquisition of Slack for $27.7 billion.
- The two companies will integrate their services together to better address the demand for remote working and communication.
- The deal is expected to close in 2022 pending approval.
Workplace communication has been a major focus of the year, with companies left and right taking advantage of the fact that many employers cannot yet return to the office. Many have been pushing their business tools and productivity apps, while others have been focused on ways to expand their business to better accommodate for the new status quo. The latest expansion comes in the form of Salesforce, as it has announced its acquisition of Slack for a staggering $27.7 billion.
To give a little perspective, Slack went public last year for $19 billion before seeing its shares fall. But the offer from Salesforce, which provides a suite of sales and marketing software tools, highlights just how important it is to meet the new remote workplace demands. Together, the companies plan to combining their extensive app ecosystems to create a comprehensive platform that brings together all aspects of a company's existing workflow, as highlighted by Salesforce CEO, Marc Benioff.
"Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. I'm thrilled to welcome Slack to the Salesforce Ohana once the transaction closes."
Move comes just as Amazon announced its own extended partnership with Zoom, which is poised to further take advantage of the growth in video communication. Google and Microsoft have also both seen their daily usage grow significantly this year with their respective communication' ness offerings. Interestingly, Slack has previously rejected takeover offers from each of them, even calling Microsoft a bully for bundling Teams within its own office products, making it "tough to compete".
Thanks to this new acquisition, it'll be much better equipped to compete with the big boys. Both Slack and Salesforce will benefit from this deal, as the former extends its enterprise footprint, and the latter will integrate Slack's communication tools into its own cloud offerings. It will likely replace Salesforce's own collaboration tool, "Chatter", which isn't exactly a hit.
The deal is expected to close around Salesforce's fiscal second-quarter of 2022, pending board and regulatory approval.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android Enterprise Essentials will help small businesses secure their data
Have data security needs but don't have a big IT budget? Android Enterprise Essentials might be just what you're looking for.
The Snapdragon 888 is here to turbocharge 2021 Android flagships
The Snapdragon 888 is now official, and the chipset boasts incredible gains across the board from the last-gen Snapdragon 888. The flagship chipset will make its way to phones from 14 manufacturers next year, but Samsung is a curious omission.
Here's your most detailed look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S21+
More renders of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Plus have appeared online, giving us a better look at the design of the upcoming flagship phone. Like the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, the S21+ will feature an Infinity-O display and a redesigned rear camera array.
Protect your Galaxy S9+ with these stylish cases
Keeping your Galaxy S9+ in good condition will be important if you plan to trade it in for a new phone sometime in 2020 or beyond. Here are some cases that can help.