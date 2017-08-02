Skype has teamed with PayPal in hopes to be your go-to app for paying back friends.

Skype has added the ability to send money to your friends on Android and iOS as part of a new partnership with PayPal, the company announced today. Available in 22 countries at launch, the Send Money feature allows you to pay a friend from at any point from the conversation window.

Using the feature requires a bit of setup, but it seems pretty straightforward after that. The first time you try Send Money, you'll be prompted to confirm your location, Skype explains. Once the app confirms the feature is available in your location, it will ask you to link you PayPal account to your Skype profile, at which point PayPal will take over and handle transferring the money.

While you'll have to be on the latest version of the Skype mobile app to use Send Money, whoever is receiving the funds can be using any version of Skype.

The addition of PayPal integration arrives shortly after Microsoft debuted a completely overhauled design, complete with Snapchat-like features that seem designed to appeal to Millenial users.

If you want to check out Send Money, you can grab the latest version of the Skype mobile app from Google Play now. There's no word on whether the feature will come to the universal Windows Skype app just yet.