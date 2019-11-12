What you need to know
- Skype's Translated Conversations feature will replace the Skype Translator bot.
- The feature supports 11 languages and instantly translates messages and calls.
- Translated Conversations are available on all platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and the web.
Microsoft's Skype has a new update that brings support for Translated Conversations, making it easier to stay in touch with more people. Language translation has been available in Skype for years in various forms, but this update marks the retirement of the Skype translator bot and the introduction of built-in support for Translated Conversations.
Microsoft outlines all of the changes in version 8.54 of Skype in a recent post:
Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux and Web
- Lingua Nota: Talking and chatting with people all over the world in a different language just got even easier with Translated Conversations in Skype. Learn more about Translated Conversations.
- Improved detection of missing permissions for screen sharing on macOS.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements.
Skype for Android, iPhone and iPad
- Lingua Nota: Talking and chatting with people all over the world in a different language just got even easier with Translated Conversations in Skype. Learn more about Translated Conversations.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements.
Skype is great for Windows 10 users, even if people don't use it
Support for Translated Conversations will roll out to users over the next couple of days. The feature supports 11 languages, including Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), English (UK), English (US), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. You can read more about the feature on an FAQ page from Microsoft.
Skype
Skype allows you to message, call, and video call millions of people around the world.
