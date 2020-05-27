What you need to know
- Skullcandy and Tile have partnered up, making earbuds that are easier to find.
- The collaboration has yielded four true wireless earbuds from Skullcandy.
- The new earbuds range from $59.99 to $99.99.
Tile is parenting with Skullcandy to make wireless earbuds less prone to being permanently misplaced. If you know Tile, you know it's all about keeping track of your small items, and if you know how easy to lose wireless earbuds are, it's a match made in heaven.
"Anyone who has owned a pair of wireless headphones knows just how easy it is to lose them," said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. "Skullcandy understands this disruption and has partnered with Tile to eliminate that worry for customers by making their new suite of true wireless products completely findable."
Skullcandy's new earbuds are the Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel, and Sesh Evo, all of which are equipped with Tile's tagging technology. Both companies have worked to treat each individual earbud as a single item rather than treating both earbuds as a single unit, making it easier to find them if separated.
"In several consumer research studies that we have conducted, we discovered that the number one fear of True Wireless users is losing their buds. This is why we partnered with Tile-to provide unmatched value to our customers. Together we've offered an experience unlike any other on the market," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer at Skullcandy.
Skullcandy's earbuds are fairly affordable, ranging from $59.99 for the Sesh Evo to $99.99 for the Indy Fuel and Push Ultra. The Indy Evo shores up the middle, coming in at $79.99. All offer 6-hour battery life and varying degrees of water, dust, sweat resistance while both $99.99 earbuds come with wireless charging on-board.
Best True Wireless Earbuds in 2020
Samsung Pay unveils its first debit card in partnership with SoFi
Samsung Money by SoFi combines a cash management account with no account fee and a Mastercard debit card with exclusive benefits.
What do you think about the latest Galaxy Note 20 leaks?
The past few days have seen quite a few leaks for the Galaxy Note 20. What do you think about the phone so far?
The ultimate guide to customizing your Android phone
Theming on an Android device is more than just setting a wallpaper and calling it a day. Take a look at some of the widgets, icons, and other elements that go into making your Android your own.
Should you upgrade your headphones for PlayStation VR?
Sony's VR headset supports a lot of different audio options, but choosing the right headphones for VR is important.