Tile is parenting with Skullcandy to make wireless earbuds less prone to being permanently misplaced. If you know Tile, you know it's all about keeping track of your small items, and if you know how easy to lose wireless earbuds are, it's a match made in heaven.

"Anyone who has owned a pair of wireless headphones knows just how easy it is to lose them," said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. "Skullcandy understands this disruption and has partnered with Tile to eliminate that worry for customers by making their new suite of true wireless products completely findable."

Skullcandy's new earbuds are the Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel, and Sesh Evo, all of which are equipped with Tile's tagging technology. Both companies have worked to treat each individual earbud as a single item rather than treating both earbuds as a single unit, making it easier to find them if separated.

"In several consumer research studies that we have conducted, we discovered that the number one fear of True Wireless users is losing their buds. This is why we partnered with Tile-to provide unmatched value to our customers. Together we've offered an experience unlike any other on the market," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer at Skullcandy.

Skullcandy's earbuds are fairly affordable, ranging from $59.99 for the Sesh Evo to $99.99 for the Indy Fuel and Push Ultra. The Indy Evo shores up the middle, coming in at $79.99. All offer 6-hour battery life and varying degrees of water, dust, sweat resistance while both $99.99 earbuds come with wireless charging on-board.

Best True Wireless Earbuds in 2020