For a while now, it seems like companies that have the biggest interest in Android Wear are that of fashion brands. Kate Spade recently announced its first Android Wear-powered gadget, and now Skagen is joining the party with its Falster Smartwatch.

Skagen's released hybrid smartwatches in the past, but this is the first one from the company with a touchscreen. Similar to most all of Skagen's other products, the goal is to make the Falster Smartwatch as minimalistic as possible. The body is sleek, there's no flat-tire on the screen, and there's just one physical button on the right side.

Exact specifications have yet to be announced, but we do know that the Falster Smartwatch will ship with Android Wear 2.0, has support for the Google Play Store, and offers "activity tracking." The watch will be compatible with Android devices running 4.4 or later, and if you have an iPhone on iOS 9.0 or newer, you're also in the clear.

Skagen says the Falster Smartwatch will be available for purchase soon, and depending on what style strap and color you choose, the price will range from $275 up to $295.

