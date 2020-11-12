If you run a business and you need to pitch online, the quality of your presentations really matters. Sizle Pro is a design platform that helps you create high-converting slides in minutes, and lifetime access is now only $29.99.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/AGfwTQCEh7c
Many presentation apps are designed for people who are pitching in person. In contrast, Sizle Pro was made for the web.
This platform lets you collaborate with your colleagues to create beautiful presentations using simple tools. You can choose from a range of templates, drag content into place, and change the look as you please.
Just as importantly, Sizle tracks how your presentations perform. You can see exactly when clients open your documents, and which slides draw the most attention.
All this information comes back to you via mail alerts, and you can even add forms for live feedback.
Sizle Pro also has a built-in CRM to track the progress of every lead, and full access management for your presentations.
Lifetime access is worth $600, but you can get your subscription today for just $29.99 including five seats for every workspace.
Prices subject to change
Google's future Pixel phones won't offer unlimited Google Photos backups
Android Central has learned that future Pixel devices will not offer the same unlimited High-quality photo and video backups that current Pixels do.
How's your Pixel battery life since the Android 11 update?
Android 11 has been available for a couple of months now. If you have a Pixel, how's your battery life been since the update?
Galaxy S21 Ultra could be Samsung's first S series phone with S Pen support
As per popular leaker Ice Universe, Samsung is adding S Pen support to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, the phone may not come with an S Pen in the box.
Show your love for Among Us with this cool Among Us swag
Among Us has become the runaway hit of 2020 and shows no signs of stopping. To take your fandom to the next level, check out this cool Among Us merch.