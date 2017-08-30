I have a lot of connected tech in my home. Maybe too much. But a smart doorbell — the Ring Pro, specifically — is one of the keepers.
A $200 doorbell is a little exorbitant. Let's just get that out of the way now. But as I've said time and time again, the Ring Doorbell has quickly become one of those crazy pieces of tech that just works, and that has become damned near indispensable for me and my family.
If you have a door, you'll want a doorbell that can see what's going on. And for me that's been the Ring — OK, Ring Pro, actually. Here's why:
1. It'll be your most-used security camera.
I have quite a few cameras on the inside and outside of my house, a side-effect of testing this sort of stuff for a living. For the most part, I could do away with the lot of them.
But not the Ring. While this is going to be different for everyone depending on your layout and circumstances, for my money the front door is where I want to see from. I can see who's coming to the house before they get there, and I can see who they were should something untoward happen while I'm not paying attention.
The package-on-the-porch scenario is the obvious one. Did the delivery driver even attempt to drop it off? Did someone make off with your Amazon loot while you were at work? Now you'll know.
But I also use the Ring while I'm home, should I be expecting someone to show up. Because nobody likes surprises.
It's also great to for knowing when the kids get back from school.
2. It's not that expensive.
As I said at the outset, upwards of $200 is a lot to spend on a doorbell. But that's how strongly I feel about this, and Ring in general.
It's easy to set up, whether you go with the Ring Doorbell 2 (that's the one with the internal battery that charges via your existing doorbell wiring, or by USB) or a Ring Pro (which requires the low-voltage wiring to work at all). If you have do basic home improvement stuff — as in, hold a screwdriver and maybe twist some wires — you're good here.
If you do need help (I had to deal with some voltage issues) their customer service is aces.
I went ahead and ponied up the $30 for 24/7 recording, but the Ring also works just fine, for free, should you decide to go without that. The live feed doesn't cost a dime.
3. It just works. Everywhere.
One of my favorite pastimes is hearing Windows fans grumble about not having proper Windows apps. My second favorite pastime is grumbling about not having proper Mac apps.
Ring works everywhere. Yeah, it's got a web portal, and that's just fine. But it also has native apps on Windows, Mac OS, Android and iOS, and they can all notify you when the Ring detects motion, or when someone actually hits the bell.
4. It gives you an excuse to buy an Echo Show.
Even cooler? It works with the new Amazon Echo Show.
While it's more of a passive sort of camera in that sense — you have to tell Alexa to show you the front door; it doesn't automatically pop up on the screen just yet — it's a great alternative to finding your phone when the Ring sees someone coming.
5. It's got decent IFTTT support
Having a good native app is just start of things. Ring also works with IFTTT, as well as with other smart home manufacturers, so you can do things like have your connected lights blink when someone rings the bell. Or log all the times someone hits the button.
There's a world of clever stuff that can be done here.
6. It's actually for more than just doorbells
OK, OK. Ring isn't just a doorbell. (Or a trio of doorbells, actually.)
It's worth taking a look at the other options they've got. I have a Stickup Cam in my backyard, and it's powered by a solar panel, so I didn't have to deal with any wiring. That's cool.
And I'm getting close to picking up a Floodlight Cam. Because it's floodlights, and a camera. (There's also a Spotlight Cam on the way.)
And once you have four (or more) Ring devices it's worth going in on the $100-a-year "Protect" plan, which lets you connect as many devices as you want, adds a lifetime warranty, and gets you 10 percent discounts on future orders. Not bad.
Why wouldn't you want a Ring Doorbell?
Fine, twist my arm. I came up with a few reasons.
- You don't have a door. You poor, poor soul.
- You're renting and can't install stuff. This is actually a legit problem. Some landlords don't let you have nice things. I recommend moving.
- You don't like security. Don't be that guy.
Really, though. If you have a home, you should consider one of the Ring Doorbells, or one of the accessory cameras. It's one of those surprising connected home products that I've only been happy with, and that has proven itself time and time again.
We have a Kuna, which is a cam built into a porch light fixture. It doesn't have a web portal (which bugged me at first, but it's not such a big deal really) but does have the mobile apps, of course. It's much less noticeable than the Ring. I mean, let's face it...you can tell someone has a ring all the way from the street. Most people who come to our house have no idea there is a camera right there at our front door.
You want them to see the camera as a deterrent in my opinion. But most people that come to the door don't even realize the Ring Doorbell is a camera. If you only have a "hidden" camera, then you're more prone to have something happen to your house. I'd rather them see I have cameras than hide them.
If someone wants to get in your house, they'll find a way. Seeing a Ring just means they have to find a way to either mask themselves, disable the device or find a different way in.
That is true for almost anything that you have as a deterrent. But past research has shown that a thief will find the easiest house they see. If they see one camera, most likely their might be more cameras and more than likely they'll move on. There is a never 100% protection. But saying you're not using this because a thief can still get in is like saying you won't use the lock on your door and window because they can knock door down or break the window.
I would recommend getting a real security system made by Flir or Swann ... At least u can outfit your whole house with cams instead of just the front door. Still get push motion alerts and they have mics
That is definitely recommended. But swann wireless cameras have the same vulnerabilities, no power, no security. Unless it's wired with battery backup then the best option is a security alarm system with cell phone dial-up backup. At $200 it's not a bad choice if you can't afford a whole camera system that might require professional installation.
I'm waiting on the rumored Nest doorbell. I wish Nest would go all in and actually make stuff. No reason we can't have Nest door locks, garage door openers, lights, etc.
I just want all my home stuff in my Nest app.
I have a Ring doorbell and a Nest outdoor camera. Nest offers the best experience from a software perspective and hardware perspective. However, Ring does offer a nice product with really good support. I have had nothing but good support from them They even sent me a replacement doorbell because the little security screws got so rusted that they broke off and ruined the threads after owning the original doorbell for 2 years.
I recommend both companies and products. I do have some trouble with video quality on the Ring doorbell for some reason. The signal strength always registers "good" but it is capturing video at a relatively slow frame rate and also the video is too pixelated for my liking (worse at night even though I have a 60 watt light on right 5 feet from the doorbell). Hopefully the newer doorbells have stronger wifi because I think that's what the problem is. At my old house, the doorbell was only 7 feet from the router and I just don't remember having the same issue.
The Android app is atrocious! I love my Ring cameras - I've got 4 in total. But the app constantly notifies and turns my screen on and there's no granularity to the notification options! Plus, the video is substandard - last night at 1215,someone pulled into my drive and got out of their car. I've got great video of them getting out of the car only. Otherwise, it's just a frozen mess.
I love the idea but they're a bunch of iterations away from being anything more than "acceptable...."
is theft of the actual $200 doorbell an issue? even though you might have a recording of the start of that process... I like the idea of expensive security gear being hidden, not intentionally visible. a sign indicating video recording would be what I'd want on the intentional side of things.
If someone comes to your house and rips this unit off the wall you have bigger things to worry about.
I looked into getting this recently and had the same question. Ring has a lifetime replacement garantee if the device is stollen.
So no recording at all unless you pay a fee?
Correct.
Is there a CCTV hub that records and makes the video accessable via a self hosted web interface? Even with the Ring I don't like the idea of video being transmitted out of my home network to a mothership. I'd much rather just VPN to my network, access the web interface, monitor the video feeds from there, and explicitly block its ability to send information out of my network. I'll lose push notifications but I'm ok with that.