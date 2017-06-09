Not sure what to get Dad this year? Check this out.

We've all been in this situation. It's time to get Dad a gift, but you're drawing a blank. Worse, you're on a budget and gift cards aren't really his thing. Not to worry, we've got a few quick suggestions that should appeal to everyone!

An app-controlled grill companion for maximum relaxation

The iGrill Mini is a good thermometer for single pieces of meat, and relays the information recorded to an app on your phone via Bluetooth. It's a solid, inexpensive thermometer that keeps you from needing to walk up and check the grill every couple of minutes, which means more time can be spent relaxing.

See at Amazon

Sleek, durable insulation for every cold drink

Everyone is familiar with the classic beer koozie, but Thermos steps things up a bit with stainless steel insulation. This makes the drink a little more difficult to spill, and does a better job keeping that precious liquid as cold as possible.

See at Amazon

A robe worthy of a true hero

Who doesn't want to be Captain America sometimes? This robe lets Dad walk around with a shield on his back and a desire to stand up for those who look up to him.

See at ThinkGeek

Loud, outdoor-friendly speaker that can handle being splashed

There are many, many Bluetooth speakers for outdoor enjoyment, but this Villain combines loud and waterproof speakers with a 7,000mAh battery to charge dad's phone.

See at Amazon

A tool he'll never use but always love

These hammers can be personalized with whatever you want to say on it, which means you have the opportunity to bring a tear to Dad's eye. Don't waste it!

See at Etsy

Something that will finally listen to him every time

Even if Dad isn't the biggest gadget geek, Amazon's Echo Dot is an inexpensive way to keep track of many different things and integrate your digital life in a convenient little speaker.

See at Amazon