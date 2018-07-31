We've talked about how easy it is to bring Apple TV's excellent Aerial screensavers to Android TV. It's also possible to use them as your Mac background. And for everyone else — especially those of the chromeOS variety — it's also possible to use them as what you see when you fire up a new tab in the world's best browser.

Here's how to do it:

  1. Install this Chrome extension.
  2. Open a new tab. (I'm a fan of the Ctrl-T method, you might be a mouse clicker. To each his own.)

And that's in. Inside that new tab you'll see the gorgeous aerial screensavers Apple's left open for folks to do with as they please.

