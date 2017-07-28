Excellent Style at a stylish price.

The LG Watch Style has seen another price cut, and it should put the simple-yet-satisfying watch back on a lot of folks' radar at this price. eBay has a vendor selling the LG Watch Style in Silver for $140.

The LG Watch Style isn't the most future-proofed Android 2.0 watch on the market, but it's small, comfortable, and runs Wear 2.0 smoothly for your entire day. There's regrettably no NFC, heart-rate monitoring, or GPS, but the Style is sleek and easily blends into both business casual and everyday outfits easily. It also quite easily adapts to a large variety of bands and wardrobes to fit in whether you're dressed for business or pleaure.

In short, it's not ugly as sin and will get the job done for most of us who don't have wrists the size of coffee mugs. With this sale, it's finally down to a price that most of us are willing to pay for one. $140 isn't cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but for a watch without all the bells and whistles that's still pretty new and quite spry, it's more than reasonable.

See at eBay