The OnePlus 6 is the epitome of bang for your buck. For just $529, you can nab a phone with a Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage — not to mention excellent dual cameras and a clean build of Android 8.1. At that price, you'll end up with the Mirror Black finish, a high-gloss look that's reminiscent of Apple's Jet Black. For another $50, though, you can get OnePlus's new Silk White finish, along with upgraded internals at 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Silk White OnePlus 6 is striking, to say the least. Despite still having a glass backing, it doesn't feel like glass. The matte coating makes the OnePlus 6 feel almost identical to the aluminum backing of last year's OnePlus 5T. Around the metal sides and accents of the phone, including the fingerprint scanner and logo, there's a new rose gold finishing, which looks pink in some lights and gold in others. Which color OnePlus 6 should you buy? Around the front, the display glass is thankfully still all black, which is especially important given the notch up top and OnePlus's need to be able to hide it if the user so chooses. You can still see the rose gold accenting form the front along the chamfered edges of the phone, which I'm quite fond of. I'm not typically a fan of white phones, but this Silk White finish has become one of my favorites in recent history.