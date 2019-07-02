When Harry Potter: Wizards Unite exploded onto the mobile gaming scene we here at Mobile Nations instantly fell in love with the fun gameplay and the teamwork needed to combat the Calamities — the in-game title for some big nasties. The major selling point of Wizards Unite is the feeling of being a part of the Potterverse as you cast spells, which you do here by tracing runes onto the screen. This is an immersive game mechanic that elevates the game over other mundane AR games.

Our in-house design team is now bringing that joy to you, dear reader. It's developed some awesome merch for you to Accio! Featuring all the major spells in Wizards Unite — including the battle spells from the Fortresses! — emblazoned on the front, these limited edition shirts will not only look amazing but will help you get better at the spells!

Ok, it probably won't make you better at the spells, but you will look brilliant playing Wizards Unite, and that's all that matters.