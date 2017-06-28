Wall mounting your PlayStation 4 is a great option for those who want their console out of the way.

Keeping your PlayStation 4 clean and safe from having things stacked on it can be a real hassle, especially if you live in a house with children, pets, or unruly roommates. There is a solution, though. By wall mounting your console you can keep it safe from tiny fingers, and ensure that cleaning it won't require removing fur from the vents.

We've got the details about it for you here!

Wall mounting is a personal preference

When it comes to deciding between just placing your console on the entertainment center, or mounting it up on the wall, it really is just a personal preference. It's certainly not a requirement, but there are plenty of ways to do it and save yourself some space in the long run.

Mounting your system on the wall can save room, especially for those who are set in up in a bedroom or gaming nook. Getting your PlayStation 4 out of the way can also help with keeping it clean and cool for longer between cleanings. Since earlier models of the console can be turned on — or off — by an errant paw or tail, this also eliminates accidentally power loss.

However you will need to remember to have your system close enough to connect your television, and wall mounting a console that hooks up to PlayStation VR might be more cords than you want draped across the wall. It can also cause problems if you charge your controllers using the USB ports as you'll need to get longer cords or stop playing while you charge up.

If you do decide that wall mounting is the way you want to go, there are plenty of accessories to make this process a breeze!

How do I wall mount my console?

To wall mount your PlayStation 4, you'll want to pick up a wall mount from Amazon, and then follow the instructions to get it hung on the wall. For those who have never put up a shelf before you'll want to be sure that you don't mount directly onto drywall, so a level, a Phillips head screwdriver, and a stud finder are all handy to have on hand.

You can peruse through several different wall mounts, several of which have specifically been built to avoid damaging your console. Just be sure that the mount you decide to order is compatible with the model of PlayStation 4 that you have at home.

See Forza wall mount at Amazon

Questions?

Is your Playstation 4 mounted? Do you prefer it on the entertainment center? Do you still have questions about wall mounting? Let us know about your set up in the comments below!