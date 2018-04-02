Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+ are stunning to look at. The Infinity Display on the front is just as striking as it was on the S8 last year, the metal frame is sturdy, and the glass back in its multiple colors puts the utilitarian look of the Pixel 2 to shame. However, as nice as the S9 series looks, it's not the most durable.

While the use of glass for the S9 and S9+'s back does allow for wireless charging, it also means that the two phones are incredibly prone to scratches and cracks if you aren't careful.

One of the Android Central forum users recently asked our Galaxy S9/S9+ community if they should bother using a case with the phone, and these are a few of the responses they got.