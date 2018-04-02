Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+ are stunning to look at. The Infinity Display on the front is just as striking as it was on the S8 last year, the metal frame is sturdy, and the glass back in its multiple colors puts the utilitarian look of the Pixel 2 to shame. However, as nice as the S9 series looks, it's not the most durable.

While the use of glass for the S9 and S9+'s back does allow for wireless charging, it also means that the two phones are incredibly prone to scratches and cracks if you aren't careful.

One of the Android Central forum users recently asked our Galaxy S9/S9+ community if they should bother using a case with the phone, and these are a few of the responses they got.

GibMcFragger

My clear case is tight fit, and takes a bit of effort to get off. I have had it off a few times now to clean the phone. The frame and glass seems fairly rigid. I think it would take some effort to bend it. That doesn't mean you can sit on it while it's in your back pocket though, lol. I just finished using my phone to take a ton of pics in Maui for 7 days, including several underwater shots in...

Retinella

I wouldn't recommend dropping it on cement, hard floors, or even carpeting. Get a case!

MtnJim

The S9 face survived the CNET drop test, but... the back spiderwebbed first drop. My first case in years!

dov1978

They're about as durable as a raw egg. Drop it and it WILL break. Only twice have I dropped my Galaxy phones since they moved to all glass designs and on both occasions they shattered. First was the S7 edge that slid off my car passenger seat onto a rubber floor mat when I braked quite hard. The screen shattered on the front and even the camera glass on the back shattered too. The second was only...

Now, we'd like to hear from you – Do you recommend getting a case for the Galaxy S9/S9+?

