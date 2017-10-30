Is it time to upgrade to the newest big phone from Google?
It's been two full years since Google released the Nexus 6P, the final entry in the celebrated Nexus brand. Despite releasing a very solid debut with its new Pixel brand last year, many diehard Nexus fans have stuck by their trusty 6P well into 2017.
But with the Pixel 2 XL officially on sale, there may never be a better time to upgrade to your next phone. If you've been considering it, you're not alone — there are a number of Nexus 6P users in the forums who've said they're set on upgrading to the latest Google phone for various reasons, but most frequently because they see the writing on the wall.
Should you be considering the upgrade to the Pixel 2 XL, too? Let's compare.
Hardware and specs
It's easy to fall in love with the design of the Nexus 6P, which is likely why Google borrowed from it so heavily with the first Pixel XL. Both were built out of aluminum with familiar port placements and comparable specs on the inside.
With the Pixel 2 XL, Google has reintroduced great features found in the Nexus 6P like the front-facing speakers while refining the design direction started with the Pixel XL. You're also going to get more RAM, the latest Gorilla Glass 5, and a bigger and faster-charging battery.
This year saw phone manufacturers doing their best to minimize the bezel around the screens. Google accomplished this goal by curving the corners of the Pixel 2 XL's 18:9 pOLED display, but first reviews have revealed less-than-spectacular results compared to the rivaling Samsung Galaxy S8+. You may have read about issues with the Pixel 2 XL's display — the blueish tint and the screen burn-in. Well, Google is attempting to address the issues with a software fix and has also expanded the warranty period to two years which is a nice move for consumers.
It's also worth noting that Google has done away with the headphone jack on the newest Pixel phones. In its place is a single USB-C port and a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle included with every phone.
The core camera hardware specs haven't changed too much since 2015, but with the Pixel 2 XL Google has a wider aperture (ƒ/1.8) and OIS. Coming from the Nexus 6P, you're going to notice a marked improvement in your photo and video quality. You're also sure to notice a significant improvement overall camera speed and performance thanks to the Pixel XL 2's increased processing power.
Here's a full specs comparison between the two devices.
|Category
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|Nexus 6P
|Operating System
|Android 8.0
|Android 8.0
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 810
|RAM
|4GB
|3GB
|Display
|6-inch 2880x1440
POLED
Gorilla Glass 5
3D glass, 538ppi
100% DCI-P3 color space
|5.7-inch 2560x1440
AMOLED
Gorilla Glass 4
|Rear Camera
|12.2MP ƒ/1.8
1.4μm pixels
OIS, EIS
PDAF, LDAF
|12MP, ƒ/2.0
1.55-micron pixels
LDAF
|Front camera
|8MP, 1.4μm pixels
ƒ/2.4, fixed focus
|8MP, ƒ/2.4
|Battery
|3520 mAh
Non-removable
|3450 mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-PD, 18W rapid Charging
|Rapid Charging
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0
|USB-C, Bluetooth 4.2
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage
|64/128GB
Non-expandable
|32/64/128GB
Non-expandable
|Dimensions
|157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
|159.3 x 77.8 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|178 g
How's your battery life?
The two-year upgrade cycle for phones has been hammered into our collective minds by carriers and phone manufacturers even for devices we've taken good care of that are still working fine. But one place where you're going to see the biggest improvement is in battery life.
The estimated life of a typical lithium-ion battery is around two to three years, which means that if you haven't already noticed your Nexus 6P battery performance slipping it's only a matter of time. Google and Huawei were even taken to court back in April over the Nexus 6P's performance issues and the jump to Android 8.0 has led to mixed results at best.
Not only does the Pixel 2 XL have a slightly larger battery capacity, its Snapdragon 835 chipset is significantly more efficient than the 810 found in the Nexus 6P, meaning you should be able to get more use out of your phone on a single charge. And when it's time to plug in, you'll be able to rapid-charge up even faster with the included 18W power brick.
Google has also been offering customers a Pixel XL for out-of-warranty issue claims since September. If you bought your Nexus 6P through Google and are experiencing performance issues it may be worth reaching out to support to see what they can do.
On the topic of trading in phone, if you've managed to keep your phone in immaculate condition you may also be interested in Google's trade-in program which lets you exchange your Nexus 6P for up to $165 towards a new Pixel 2 XL (or $400 if you happen to have recently had your Nexus 6P warranty replaced with a brand new Pixel XL).
Camera improvements galore
The Pixel 2 XL may have the same number of megapixels on the box, but its camera is all new — and it's powered by Google's improved HDR+ algorithms. Not only is HDR+ itself much faster to process on the Pixel — the Nexus 6P was notorious for forcing users to wait a few seconds between HDR shots — but it is much better in low light.
There are also features unique to the Pixel, including Portrait Mode, Motion Photo and more.
Be set for future software updates
Hardware specs only count for so much — it doesn't matter how much RAM or processing power your phone as if its no longer being supported with software and security updates.
The Pixel 2 XL will be supported through until Android R.
Google has confirmed that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will receive three years of software updates and security patches, meaning you'll be able to rock the latest version of on the phone you buy today well into the year 2020. If your the type who commits to a phone for multiple years, that's great news.
According to Google's support documents, the Nexus 6P will stop receiving crucial security updates after November 2018. So while you can still safely rock your Nexus 6P for another year, there's no better time to upgrade then right now.
Should you upgrade?
Upgrading to a Pixel from a Nexus 6P last year was a toss-up call — the Pixel was a great phone, but not leaps and bounds better than the Nexus 6P.
But a full year of heavy usage and a freshly updated operating system finds a way of making issues bubble up to the surface. If your Nexus 6P is still running smoothly you're probably best to count your blessings and capitalize on the existing trade-in value of your phone towards a new phone.
The Nexus brand catered toward hardcore Android enthusiasts, and you'll still run into folks proudly rocking the Nexus 6P or 5X because they're still good phones. But if the battery or performance issues haven't already started popping up two years on the clock is ticking — and the timing is right to upgrade to the Pixel 2 XL.
YES! Bought 6P as a presale and it was time. It's almost exactly the same size, but less slippery. I haven't put a case on my Pixel 2 XL yet and it feels great in the hand. So fast! Battery life is way better. I was struggling to get 2 hours of SOT. I charged at least once in the middle of the day and was still sitting on the couch at night with a battery pack nearby to get to 11 PM. Yesterday. I went to bed with over 5 hours SOT at 7% battery having unplugged at 6:30 am. Amazing
For the first time I went with a dbrand skin and really like it. I'll still get a case for when I'm out hiking with it or in the city or something, but I'm pretty careful with my phones and surprisingly the skin has been more than sufficient.
No, thanks. I replaced the battery last week, and I'm currently sitting at 6: 35 SOT, about to top up again. Sure, with my usage case, I'd probably get 8 hours easy on the 2 XL, but aside from the upgraded processor and camera (the latter of which isn't important to me), hardware-wise, the 6P is just fine, and actually, imho, is BETTER than the 2 XL. And I still have the headphone jack.
If I do upgrade at some point, it'll either be to the HTC U11 Plus, for that 4,000 mAh battery and BoomSound, which is awesome, or I'll wait and see if Google gets its act together with the Pixel 3. Til then, I'm good.
In what ways could it possibly be better?
I would also like to know this? Besides headphone jack and that's becoming a personal preference.
It has a Samsung display panel.
LOL, checkmate.
if camera and processor speed is that important, the 2 XL really is a great phone imo. I wouldn't begrudge anyone for not getting based on the simple fact that they chose to use an inferior display despite charging a premium price, but at least the one I got hasn't seen any of the burn in others have reported. the blue tint is a non issue for me, as I never hold it at an angle and never even thought about it til it was brought to my attention. As far as the saturation, I've always chosen to keep the brightness as low as possible, so fortunately for me it's a non issue. Still love the 6p, probably my favorite phone ever, but I was having problems on multiple fronts and it was time. I'm shocked at the camera/video though. You read reviews and watch videos, but it's really spectacular and since I take so many before and after photos for work, I no longer have to carry a separate camera, it's that good!!
My 6P didn't even last long enough to be in the market for a Pixel replacement (battery issues like everyone else). Got a LG G6 and couldn't be happier
I sold the 6P and upgraded into a Pixel 2. I've been surprised that it didn't take much to get used to this size (I did use Nexus 5 before 6P). Seeing a family member on a Moto G5Plus at 5.2" looks so big--crazy. I am very pleased, and look forward to using the software that's already in Pixel 2, as well as what comes with 8.1 (still no DP1 ota though).
I was upgraded to the pixel XL from my 6p and I used the trade-in for the 2xl and I'm really happy with this device other than the amount of lint that gets captured along the raised bump haha.
I just upgraded to the original Pixel XL from a 6P. The Pixel XL was on sale at £400 and I was already on my 2nd 6P due to the bootloop issue (my brother's 6P did exactly the same). Thought it was best to move on before my 2nd 6P became worthless. Honestly I was totally happy with the 6P and wouldn't have upgraded if the risk of bootloop wasn't there.
With my battery shut down issues. I've had enough. I know I can replace the battery but didn't want to hassle with it. Just got my XL 2 over the weekend and will send in the 6P to offset some of my cost.
Not sure what I am going to do yet, but am waiting until November 2nd to see what HTCs U11 plus, and U11 life have, and if anyone of them will be supported on Project Fi
Google sent me a Pixel XL as a replacement to my 6P that had battery issues (like most people had with that device). Glad I got in on that before they stopped doing it. One thing I really miss though is the front firing speakers but (since I take a lot of pics and vids of my kid everyday) the full quality backup for life makes up for the occasional times I have to ramp up the volume level higher or cup my hands to hear it better. I didn't trade my Pixel in for the Pixel 2 because I can wait until at least the Pixel 3 now that have this. That unlimited full quality backup will also mean I'm going to keep this thing as long as it will live so that any high quality videos (or pics if they get over 16mp on my future phones) can be backed up via my Pixel 1 to keep them at high quality
I think the "Full quality" backups are only for 3 years, not life. At least in the case of the Pixel 2, it's said that the unlimited storage for full quality is until 2020.
Most people see that as an opportunity to attack the Pixel 2. But hey,
1. Other phones don't offer that at all.
2. This is only a problem if you choose to use the Pixel 2 for more than 3 years. I'll likely be getting the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 4... With each release of another Pixel phone, you'll likely get a more years of unlimited storage on the new phones. So I don't mind the Pixel 2 losing "Full Quality" storage in 3 years.
He has the Pixel, not the 2. The original has full quality for life. Only the 2 is limited to 3 years.
Should you upgrade from a phone that was plagued with problems halfway through it's life span to a phone that's plagued with problems at release? Sure, why not? It has stock Android and I'm a ********* with money to burn.
I'm sensing some sarcasm..
This is exactly what I was going to do. I loved my 6P but the battery had seen better days. I was ready to part with my cash for the Pixel 2 XL but when I looked at the screen I instantly changed my mind. Move the screen anywhere from dead straight and hideous blue screen. At this price, no way. I was gutted, I really wanted the phone, 6 inch screen, those lovely front facing twin speakers and pure Android goodness, but there is no forgiving that truly crap screen, not at been half the price. Google's loss is Samsung's gain, I'm loving my Samsung S8+. Google need to seriously raise their game.
Yes. I bought the Nexus 6P at launch and used it until I received my Pixel 2 XL. Huawei screwed the phone by putting defective batteries in them. I get <2 hours of screen on time. By the time I turn the phone on and drive to work, the phone is nearly at 90% battery LMFAO... I was charging the phone to whole 3 times a day to get bye. When I would travel, I would have to bar myself from using it so that it would be available in case of an emergency... Aside from the Phone reaching 30% battery after less than 2 hours.. It would die at 30%... I even had it die once at 40%. FML
I couldn't be more happy with the Pixel 2 XL. Everytime I pick up the Nexus 6P, now I feel like i'm picking up a garbage can... The phone is literally heavier, thicker, and feels worse than the coating on the Pixel 2.
Plus, the Nexus 6P can't be squeezed, and it has a sub-par camera.
I didn't have the issues you and a lot of others had with the 6p, but I'm loving the 2 XL also. I never dropped from anything greater than 10% to dead, and until recently I was getting approx 3-4 hours SOT (I keep brightness almost all the way down and take the typical battery saving measures. But my God, this camera is just ridiculous. And I'm usually at 30-40% left end of day, after what for me is heavy use (texting, taking, browsing, music at the gym with some games/YouTube sprinkled in).
Saturday I turned off my Nexus 6P once I got my hands on my Pixel 2 XL. My 6P was good to me, but the battery was definitely struggling.
I must have struck the phone lottery, because this phone is absolutely fantastic. Battery is amazing, I love the colors (never been one for bright, oversaturated colors) and it is so, incredibly, fast. The one thing that I am loving is the fact that I can use this phone while wearing sunglasses, and it stays visible in any orientation or angle. I live in SW FL, and I wear polarized glasses anytime I'm outside, and it always drove me crazy that most phone screens would just go black if you turned the phone horizontally or tilted the screen certain ways. That's huge. Should be a bullet point on a spec sheet (unless every phone does this now, I have not clue.)
Going from a 6P to the Pixel 2 XL is like going from a Pinto to a Porsche. I almost feel bad for those who decided not to get this phone due to the negative coverage over the past couple weeks, but whatever, I have mine and I am loving every bit of it.
Couldn't agree more. I live in FL, too, and was parked in the car yesterday sitting in the sun, looking at my new Pixel 2 XL through sunglasses, and it looked great. For me, the Pixel 2 XL is perfect.
"According to Google's support documents, the Nexus 6P will stop receiving crucial security updates after November 2018. So while you can still safely rock your Nexus 6P for another year, there's no better time to upgrade then right now."
Based on this statement, it seems to me that there is a better time to upgrade ... Next year, or at least waiting til Black Friday.
If you love new tech and have the means, sure, upgrade. But I went from the 6p to the Pixel 2 XL, and though the improvements are significant, if you're one of the lucky ones that isn't having an issue with your 6p, it's still a more than capable device.. At the very least I'd recommend waiting til Black Friday.
Exactly.
You will get little trade in value (if any) waiting till then.
Right, but the statement made in the article that there's no better time than now, was based off it not getting updates after Nov 18 which is why I pointed it out. Also, I'd argue the trade in price won't be significant enough between now and Black Friday, to offset the potential saving e by waiting a few weeks.
Upgrading from my beloved 6P. Battery life just isn't cutting it anymore. No bootloops, and the ROM I am running eliminated the problem with the battery dying at 20% or more, but half an hour of YouTube sucks my battery down to 50%. Also getting issues with my LTE disconnecting several times a day, throwing the phone back to the lock screen, and sometimes it just doesn't come back requiring a reboot. It could be a problem with the SIM, but I'm not sure. I love this phone, but I purchased it from Swappa, so it was already used for about a year. Looking forward to my Pixel 2 XL, and pleased with the upgraded warranty.