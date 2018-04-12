For people that are looking to buy a large Android phone in early 2018, one of your best options is easily Samsung's Galaxy S9+ .

The S9+ has proven itself to be one heck of a smartphone, but as great as it is, it's really not all that different compared to last year's Galaxy S8+. Sure, there are subtle upgrades when it comes to the camera, design, and processing power, but are those changes worth the extra cash if you're still rocking last year's model?

Some of our forum users recently started debating this point, and these are the thoughts they had to share.