For people that are looking to buy a large Android phone in early 2018, one of your best options is easily Samsung's Galaxy S9+.

The S9+ has proven itself to be one heck of a smartphone, but as great as it is, it's really not all that different compared to last year's Galaxy S8+. Sure, there are subtle upgrades when it comes to the camera, design, and processing power, but are those changes worth the extra cash if you're still rocking last year's model?

Some of our forum users recently started debating this point, and these are the thoughts they had to share.

swagglepuff

Not really a worthy upgrade in my opinion from the s8 plus. My s8 plus is running the same software as the S9 plus. There was no noticeable performance increase or battery life that was super impressive and made me go wow. It felt like I was using a skinned version of my s8 plus. The ARmoji was utterly terrible and the face tracking was terrible as well. The star of the show the camera wasn't...

Reply
mlblack16

I've noticed a substantial difference in battery over my S8+. I'm pretty happy so far with the noticeable speed of this device, slightly larger feel of the display size, and the continued refinement of the software by Samsung. Granted, I get to trade up every year on Verizon, so I only had to pay some fees, otherwise it was less than $100 upgrade and I'm happy.

Reply
Retinella

For me, the placement of the fingerprint sensor was enough of an upgrade. I have small hands and I had to do some hand gymnastics to reach the FPS on the S8+. I don't have to do that on the S9+.

Reply
Dimas de Leon

Stereo speakers and FPS scanner was enough for me to upgrade, and this is the first time I'm using stock UI since they enabled pull down for notifications and a 5x6 grid (but I believe these two became available with the Note 8).

Reply

Now, we'd love to hear from you – Do you recommend upgrading to the Galaxy S9+ if you already own the S8+?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Main

Verizon AT&T T-Mobile Sprint