Just like the Galaxy S8 series before it, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ allow users to hop into the settings and change the resolution of their gorgeous Infinity Displays. Both phones ship with the screen set to FHD+ (2220 x 1080), but you can easily crank things up to WQHD+ (2960 x 1440) for a better-looking image.

WQHD+ is certainly sharper compared to the FHD+ mode that's used by default, but is this increase in resolution worth the extra battery capacity and processing power that it requires?

Some of our forum users recently got to talking about which resolution is their personal favorite, and this is what they had to say.