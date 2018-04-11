Just like the Galaxy S8 series before it, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ allow users to hop into the settings and change the resolution of their gorgeous Infinity Displays. Both phones ship with the screen set to FHD+ (2220 x 1080), but you can easily crank things up to WQHD+ (2960 x 1440) for a better-looking image.

WQHD+ is certainly sharper compared to the FHD+ mode that's used by default, but is this increase in resolution worth the extra battery capacity and processing power that it requires?

Some of our forum users recently got to talking about which resolution is their personal favorite, and this is what they had to say.

D.P.G.

Why buy the best display available then turn down the resolution. Once you use WQHD for a few days you can't go back difference is to noticeable especially with text. I have used WQHD for a year on my S8 Plus and since day one with my S9 Plus and a few times checked the battery usage and there is no difference you can actually be 100% certain is associate with resolution.

Nodnerb

I can t really see a real world difference in use ability in gaming or text with HD+ over WQHD so is stick with HD+ On my s9. There is also the argument of having more processor power to speed thing up going lower res as well. But for me I’d rather save the 5 or 10 percent battery than the extra resolution I don’t notice.

jneusch

I switched to WQHD last night and had to recharge early this evening. That hasn't happened before. I haven't noticed a big difference in screen quality either. I'll keep it for another couple days so I can get a better idea on battery life.

dov1978

Yes. Spend a day with FHD then a day with WQHD and see how your battery compares. That's the best way to test as your mileage will be vastly different to controlled testing. I've tried both settings and noticed a slight battery improvement with FHD so kept with that as I couldn't notice enough difference between the 2 visually to make it worth keeping on but that's just me

Now, we want to hear from you – Do you have your Galaxy S9/S9+ set to FHD+ or WQHD+?

