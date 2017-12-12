Spoiler alert – both are awesome choices.
The OnePlus 5T is easily OnePlus's best smartphone to date, and for $500, it offers some seriously tremendous value when looking at its specs, features, and build quality. However, as great as the phone is, it's also OnePlus's most expensive product to date.
For just $150 more, you can pick up the Google Pixel 2 for $650. That's not necessarily cheap, but for just a little extra cash, Google's latest and greatest just might be worth it.
Some of our forum users recently got in a discussion about which phone is worth getting over the other, and these are a few of their answers:
djrakowski12-10-2017 04:10 PM“
I would recommend the Pixel for two reasons: security updates and platform updates.Reply
worldsoutro12-10-2017 07:34 PM“
OnePlus isn't too bad with these to be honest. The camera is better on the pixel but OnePlus camera isn't horrible but any means. If I wasn't out of the country and missed the return window, I probably would have stayed with the o5.Reply
Morty226412-10-2017 10:01 PM“
Both phones are great options... However, I think it comes down to what you're looking for in a phone. Here would be my breakdown of the two devices: OnePlus 5T: - alert slider - bigger battery (when compared to the 2) - 6" and apparently feels good in the hand despite that size - not water resistant - great bang for your buck Google Pixel 2:Reply
A Myers12-11-2017 05:36 AM“
I've come from a OnePlus 3 to a Pixel 2. Oneplus phones are excellent, the only issue I had with the 3 was the camera not being great in low light & the battery being poor Took me a while to get used to a smaller screen on the pixel 2 but am loving the phone so far. If money is no object, definitely get this, unless you need a bigger screen, in which case I'd be tempted to get the 5tReply
Almeuit12-11-2017 03:01 PM“
I would say if you aren't too concerned on cash then Pixel 2 for sure. If you're trying to get a good mid-ranger without spending a dollar more then needed I would say the OP5T.Reply
Now, we'd like to hear from you – Would you get the Pixel 2 or OnePlus 5T?
Your question is, should you get the Pixel 2 or the OnePlus 5T?? Since phone reviewers never say if it's CDMA or GSM only, how the hell are we supposed to know?? 60 to 75% of phone users who have Verizon or Sprint, and the phone is only GSM, WE CAN'T USE IT!! I'm not leaving Verizon so the answer is easy!!
I had to look it up. The 5T is GSM.
Moved from OP3 to P2 and loving it, though miss alert slider and dash charge
5T without a doubt. Hundreds more for a for a pixel 2 that really only has a superior camera isn't enough to warrant the price. Plus, I mean come on. Look at the 5T's display and body & the hardware it's packing. For $500 OnePlus hit another homerun
Only huh.... LOL uh huh
Uhh....I love your perspective. Well said
Think the the question is wrong, it should be OnePlus 5T or Essential ph-1(same price now) if you want to throw in Pixel 2 that's fine. But essentially it comes down to what you really want in a network and if you want the ability to jump from any network to any network.
5T all day
Pixel 2 is the only correct choice, if money weren't an issue. It has better cameras, IP67 rating, fast updates, and AR.