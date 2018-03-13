No matter how involved you are in the smartphone world, chances are you've heard of the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung's Note line has become iconic for its large, beautiful displays, bleeding-edge technology, and the wondrous S Pen, and the Note 8 keeps this tradition alive and well.
We came away quite pleased with the Note 8 during our initial review, but since then, another big smartphone has entered the ring with the hopes of knocking the Note slightly off its pedestal. That phone is the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.
Huawei's had a difficult time making a big impression on the U.S. market, but even so, there are still some consumers that are interested in ditching the Note 8 for the Mate 10 Pro.
When one Note 8 owner asked if they should make the jump, this is how some of our forum users responded.
Tsepz_GP03-11-2018 12:30 PM“
Definitely give it a go. :) I had one for 2months for review and it was a lovely device. I had it along side my daily phone which is a Galaxy Note8 to. The Mate10 Pro is a lot more compact and much more ergonomic than the Note8. What was better in the Mate10 Pro: - Fingerprint Scanner, it was faster and more accurate - UI transitions, faster - Battery Life, the Mate10 Pro runs...Reply
Lepa7903-11-2018 03:53 PM“
Nothing out there and I mean NOTHING that can replace spen. I have no interest in any other phone except Note 9. It's that simple.Reply
Morty226403-11-2018 05:52 PM“
I couldn't agree more with you, OP: it's always good to find out what else is out there! That's why I like to try a different manufacturer each time I upgrade to a new phone! I've heard good things about the Mate 10 Pro. I say go for it! You can always switch back to the Note 8 if you decide that it suits your needs better!Reply
Gdwheel03-11-2018 09:56 PM“
The Mate 10 has very good hardware, but the software is a mess. I tried it twice and spent days trying to get things to work right (and I previously had the Mate 9 and other Honor devices) and many things just do not work right. The software is just bad.Reply
With all that said, we'd now like to hear from you – Would you consider buying the Huawei Mate 10 Pro over the Galaxy Note 8?