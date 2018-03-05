During MWC 2018 last week, one of the highlights of the show was Samsung's new Galaxy S9 series — most notably, the Galaxy S9+. The regular S9 is still one heck of a phone, but the S9+ has a decent edge with a larger battery, 2GB of extra RAM, and a second rear camera.
There's a whole lot to like about the Galaxy S9+, but it's going to be faced with some stiff competition. The Google Pixel 2 XL is still one of the best Android phones money can buy, and when one of our forum members asked which of these two phones they should buy, these are a few of the responses they got.
Itsa_Me_Mario03-03-2018 09:57 AM“
I'd pick Pixel 2 XL over the S9 + 6 out of 7 days per week. But you're in the S9 forum, so most people are about to say S9+.Reply
ZayMoney03-03-2018 10:57 AM“
s9+ upgraded processor, better camera. pixel 2 xl does have stock android so thats hugeReply
Rukbat03-03-2018 01:09 PM“
The Pixel camera is the one all others are being compared to - and its HDR+ mode still beats the S9+. (As a Samsung owner for years, I went with the Pixel.) You also get updates almost the day they're released by Google (sometimes on that day) - Samsung is notorious for late updates, or waiting a few months to combine a few fixes into one update. (I got my Pixel in early February, turned it on...Reply
Joshua Luther203-05-2018 06:44 AM“
I had the same debate, but for me I had to prioritize the screen quality over timely and small incremental software updates. The camera is going to be excellent and as good as the Pixel 2. Also, it helped me a great deal by going into a Verizon store and actually holding both devices in hand. Albeit, I held a S8, but it's pretty much the same feel in hand as the S9. Holding both devices sold me...Reply
Now, we want to hear from you — Do you choose the Galaxy S9+ or Pixel 2 XL?