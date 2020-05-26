Best answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is still a great buy. With all the new smartwatches coming out these days, it can feel difficult to keep up. Let us not forget the original Galaxy Watch Active is only a year old. It's still an outstanding piece of tech with plenty to offer at a fair price. That being said, the second edition is packed with premium features that some users might appreciate.
A highly capable smartwatch
When choosing a smartwatch, you want to be sure that it has the features you're looking for. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is overflowing with health and activity tracking perks, which makes it ideal for fitness fans. It can automatically detect and record seven exercises with tracking for 39 more. You've also got built-in GPS, so mapping your route on a run is a breeze. Some other benefits include sleep monitoring, stress tracking, heart-rate monitoring with real-time alerts, and more. You can also make mobile payments with Samsung Pay.
As for the design, this watch is a thing of beauty. It comes in a 40mm aluminum case that's available in black, silver, rose gold, or green. You'll have a stunning 1.1-inch AMOLED display with touchscreen for easy navigation. The Galaxy Watch Active is compatible with 20mm quick release bands, so it's easy to find one that matches your style while also being able to handle our active lifestyle. It's also 5 ATM water resistant, so you can take it for a swim without worrying. You can expect the battery to last for up to two days depending on usage.
A few compromises
While there's certainly a lot to love about the Galaxy Watch Active, you'll have to make a few compromises when you opt for the original version rather than the successor. For example, if you were hoping for two size options, LTE connectivity, or an electrocardiogram feature, you won't find them here. These are the core differences between the Galaxy Watch Active and its newer counterpart. If you want these extras and don't mind spending a bit more, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a good pick.
That being said, those who are entering the smartwatch world for the first time may not have a need for these advanced features. Additionally, if you're only buying a wearable to help with your fitness tracking efforts, then you also may not find these extras to be all that appealing. If you can live without them and like the idea of saving a buck, all signs point to the original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active being a solid choice.
