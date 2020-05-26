Best answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is still a great buy. With all the new smartwatches coming out these days, it can feel difficult to keep up. Let us not forget the original Galaxy Watch Active is only a year old. It's still an outstanding piece of tech with plenty to offer at a fair price. That being said, the second edition is packed with premium features that some users might appreciate.

A highly capable smartwatch

When choosing a smartwatch, you want to be sure that it has the features you're looking for. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is overflowing with health and activity tracking perks, which makes it ideal for fitness fans. It can automatically detect and record seven exercises with tracking for 39 more. You've also got built-in GPS, so mapping your route on a run is a breeze. Some other benefits include sleep monitoring, stress tracking, heart-rate monitoring with real-time alerts, and more. You can also make mobile payments with Samsung Pay.

As for the design, this watch is a thing of beauty. It comes in a 40mm aluminum case that's available in black, silver, rose gold, or green. You'll have a stunning 1.1-inch AMOLED display with touchscreen for easy navigation. The Galaxy Watch Active is compatible with 20mm quick release bands, so it's easy to find one that matches your style while also being able to handle our active lifestyle. It's also 5 ATM water resistant, so you can take it for a swim without worrying. You can expect the battery to last for up to two days depending on usage.

A few compromises