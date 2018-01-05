The Pixel 3 will likely be an amazing phone, but the Pixel 2 is still an excellent purchase.

Of all the phones released in 2017, few stood out to us as much as the Pixel 2. There's no such thing as a perfect smartphone, but the Pixel 2 comes darn close thanks to its industry-leading camera, wicked fast performance, reliable battery life, and excellent software experience.

The Pixel 2 is an improvement to the original Pixel is just about every area, and while that makes it a great buy, we also can't help but wonder what Google will do to make the Pixel 3 even better. One forum user with the 2016 Pixel asked our community if they should pick up the Pixel 2 now or wait for the Pixel 3, and this is what you had to say:

Retinella 01-04-2018 09:58 AM “ Well, the OG Pixel and Pixel 2 have those bezels, even after Google knew Samsung and Apple would get small ones. I don't see the design language changing drastically for the Pixel 3. Reply

idiotekniques 01-04-2018 08:11 AM “ Or get both. That's what I'm doing :) Pixel 2 XL now, Pixel 3 XL end of this year, keep the Pixel 2 XL as a backup phone and for the occasional overseas trip Reply

scorpiori 01-04-2018 01:52 PM “ The bezzels defentily don't bother me, If so, I actually love how this device (black!) is looking this year with the bezzels along with the speakers. Wouldn't wait one more day to get it :-) Reply

toiday 01-04-2018 09:31 PM “ If they keep having a trade deal then it's not bad to get a new one every year. Reply

How about you – Would you buy the Pixel 2 or hold off for the Pixel 3?