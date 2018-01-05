The Pixel 3 will likely be an amazing phone, but the Pixel 2 is still an excellent purchase.
Of all the phones released in 2017, few stood out to us as much as the Pixel 2. There's no such thing as a perfect smartphone, but the Pixel 2 comes darn close thanks to its industry-leading camera, wicked fast performance, reliable battery life, and excellent software experience.
The Pixel 2 is an improvement to the original Pixel is just about every area, and while that makes it a great buy, we also can't help but wonder what Google will do to make the Pixel 3 even better. One forum user with the 2016 Pixel asked our community if they should pick up the Pixel 2 now or wait for the Pixel 3, and this is what you had to say:
Retinella01-04-2018 09:58 AM“
Well, the OG Pixel and Pixel 2 have those bezels, even after Google knew Samsung and Apple would get small ones. I don't see the design language changing drastically for the Pixel 3.Reply
idiotekniques01-04-2018 08:11 AM“
Or get both. That's what I'm doing :) Pixel 2 XL now, Pixel 3 XL end of this year, keep the Pixel 2 XL as a backup phone and for the occasional overseas tripReply
scorpiori01-04-2018 01:52 PM“
The bezzels defentily don't bother me, If so, I actually love how this device (black!) is looking this year with the bezzels along with the speakers. Wouldn't wait one more day to get it :-)Reply
toiday01-04-2018 09:31 PM“
If they keep having a trade deal then it's not bad to get a new one every year.Reply
How about you – Would you buy the Pixel 2 or hold off for the Pixel 3?
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
It always baffles me how people can afford to keep two ~1000 USD/EUR flagship smartphones (or more!) at the same time.
I'm a simple guy, buy mid-range and whenever I change, I try to sell the previous one (of course this poses some problems when my main phone has an accident - my current backup is an HTC Aria with Froyo ahem...)
Well since they are sold in different years that may explain, then again there are many variables, but since the one guy was talking about overseas, he may be one that has the propensity (one of a few I might add) to buy phones and take exotic trips occasionally. May be one of those Wall Street guys
I always keep a backup phone. My cell phone is my only means of communication, and if I have an issue, I need to be able to pop my sim into another phone that same day.
You can trade in. Last year's Pixel was given a trade in for half the original retail price, after a year of payments, you should be able to trade in every year for a new one. My backup phone is an HTC 10, which is still an awesome phone. I just hope they get HTC to build both phones next year.
You should teach Google a lesson and stay the fck out of any Pixel until they start making good, consumer ready products and don't rely on it's customers to beta test their software/hardware for the entire year
That's a clown comment, sounds like you need the schooling.
Lol. Samsung = Jank and no updates.
Apple = Jus look at the X and current state of their OS, broken and fairly messy.
Meanwhile in Pixel 1 & 2 land, phones are buttery smooth, stable and less problematic than the first two.
I think Google is doing a commendable job, but can always do better.
Problem is, this is what everyone was saying about the Pixel 2 . . "The Pixel is so close to perfection and they were short on lead time, so certainly the Pixel 2 will iron them out and be close to perfect" or thoughts similar to that. So while I'd love to believe the Pixel 3 will correct what's wrong with the Pixel 2 the sadly cynical side of me is more convinced there will be yet enough things "wrong" with the Pixel 3 that everyone will then be talking about hopes for the Pixel 4 . . seems to be the trajectory of many a smartphone these days
I've been fortunate to have some good phones from HTC, Samsung and Sony.
The Pixel 2 is an amazing phone. Fast, snappy and I will stay with the Pixel 2 for a while.
I believe the Pixel 3 won't be as good as the 2. Let's wait and see I guess!
Why wouldn’t it be?
How many different ways can AC come up with to push this phone? The 3 is not even close to being released or even announced..
That appears to be Joe's job description, drive clicks and traffic any way you can, AC has bills to pay . . .
They were talking about the Galaxy S9 two months ago. I wonder if you made the same comments then? It's an Android site, ffs. This is Google's phone. Did you think they were going to hate it and not talk about it? It was no different with the Nexus phones.
I was referring to the current practice of highlighting forum conversations disguised as an article, of course they're going to talk about Pixel, but really the s9 is a couple months away, the pixel 3 won't be out till October so it's not really the same thing as you suggest.
Since I did the T Mobile deal for 1/2 off the price of the Pixel 2, I'll keep it until the Pixel 3 comes out and see what deals pop up...
Hmm. I dunno. Wait for the Pixel 3? How about the Pixel 4? Maybe I should wait for the Pixel 5? That's bound to be even better. 😀
I get a new phone every year. I don't have to deal with battery degrading.
Pixel 2 XL. Best phone ever owned easily. Also carry an iPhone but now prefer Android. The best thing about the Pixel it is as smooth as an iPhone and then you get Android.
I'll be waiting. Google will have my full attention if they bring back the headphone jack for the Pixel 3.
Running out of articles with sufficient meat in them? Why write this now? The next Google phone won't be out till October... Does this mean if you're interested in the pixel 2 and decide to wait you'll be without a phone till then?
I think AC is under contract to publish a minimum number of Pixel articles per week.
I didn't buy the first one because it was too expensive and too ugly. The second one was far more expensive and the prettier variant had problems. So, I'm not holding my breath for the third.
Neither. There's absolutely no reason to pay so much for a phone. I replaced my 3 year old Moto Nexus 6 with the Moto X4 Android One.
Google NEEDS a wider selection of vanilla Android budget (Android One?) and mid-range (Nexus?) lines of smartphones.
Agree with this
I agree too.
I had originally hoped Google would buy out HTC and produce a full range of devices from Android One to the Pixel series...
Every year I seriously consider buying a Pixel, every year I don't. Price was the barrier to entry last year IMO bc the specs weren't flagship level. This year, price and quality concerns over the 2XL kept me out. For me, Google has to have the same specs, including IP68 and wireless charging, those are table stakes now. Great camera and software updates don't trump table stakes when the 128gb price is in the stratosphere to store all those pics and vids locally and the quality complaint list is long.
It will be interesting to see if Google does what Apple did with it's "S" releases. First Pixel, awesome, second gen, awesome but a bland update. Maybe the odd numbers will be the more exciting updates? I hope not, because I really like this Pixel 2 XL, and really want to not be tempted by something even better, say five years if OS updates vs three...blah, blah, blah.
No, and no.
Luckily I'm on a yearly upgrade plan so the pixel XL 3 will be mine on release day, unless google fcks up.
Very satisfied with the 2xl. I wouldn't hesitate to get the next version when it comes out.
So you're ok with the blue shift? I was surprised, went to best buy thinking it can't be that big of an issue, but the one I saw on display was horrendous? Maybe they're not all that bad?
It depends on batch. The early models were terrible but the current ones are actually somewhat tolerable.
more expensive than an iphone, less reliability, more problems. i sure wish they would bring the nexus line back, at nexus 5/5x pricing. Since i like being able to use the latest android version, i may need to get the pixel 3 late this year. i thought of oneplus, but they take their sweet time with updates. we will see what happens.
The 3 isn't even out yet, and the 2 is like, what, 3 months old?
Look, if you're going to play the waiting game, you will never be satisfied. Something better will always be coming.
The thing is, do you need a new phone now? Are you willing to wait for just a few more months?
Right. Nexus forever, baby. My 6p is going strong with ZERO issues. Who needs Pixel?
Keeping my V20 for QuadDAC, IR blaster and removable battery and getting the smaller Pixel 3 the end of this year. That'll be the best of both worlds IMO.
Replaced my old trusted Nexus 5 with a new Google Pixel 2 XL. It works great.
Actually I'm thinking of giving my wife my Pixel 2 XL next year and I'll get the Pixel 3 XL...
I see a divorce in your future.
I really liked the Pixel 1. Until you've tried one I don't think you can appreciate how addictive a fast glitch free phone (even after 12 months) can be.
I've had many phones and get bored with a lot of the so called features added to most flagship phones and find they add little after the novelty wears off.
Having said that I like to change manufacturers every year and it's Oneplus this year and will be LG or HTC after that so maybe the Pixel 4...