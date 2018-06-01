The OnePlus 6 offers one of the best value propositions in the smartphone space right now, providing customers a flagship-like phone experience for considerably less than a lot of the competition.
However, how does the phone hold up when paired against Samsung's Galaxy S9 series? Specifically, the Galaxy S9+.
One of our AC forum members recently purchased the OnePlus 6, but with Best Buy currently selling the S9+ for $300 off its retail price, is considering jumping ship to team Samsung.
They reached out to the community for some advice, and this was the response.
What do you say? Is the OnePlus 6 a better purchase over the Galaxy S9?