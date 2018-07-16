If you're in the market for a new Android phone, the OnePlus 6 is a fantastic choice even if you have more than $500 to spend. It's fast, has an incredible design, and its camera performance is surprisingly great.

However, as much as we like the phone, is it still worth upgrading to it at this point in the year? The OnePlus 6 is already almost two months, and if the past couple years are anything to go by, we'll see a OnePlus 6T get announced a few months later in November.

With that being the case, should you still pick up the 6 or wait for the inevitable 6T?

When posed with this question, one of our forum users is leaning towards just getting the 6 right now.