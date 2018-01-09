There's always something better right around the corner.
Without a doubt, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was one of the best large phones to come out in 2017. Samsung absolutely redeemed itself last year following the Note 7 debacle, and with a gorgeous display, excellent S Pen features, and stunning design, the Note 8 is still a joy to use.
However, because of the industry we're in, there really is always something better coming around the bend. One of our forum users reached out to the community to see if they should upgrade their Note 4 to the Note 8 or hold off for the Note 9 later in the year, and these are some of the top answers:
j_hansen01-08-2018 04:10 AM“
I came from note 4 and as much as I loved it, the 8 is just a completely different level of beast, I had planned to keep the 4 as a spare but sold it 2 weeks later as I wasn't even looking in it's direction after first day with the 8Reply
amyf2701-08-2018 05:27 AM“
Really depends on your situation. Note 8 is a very, very good device. It isn't plagued with the issues from the Note 7 days. Note 9- not even out yet. If you're in no hurry, may as well wait. Or if cost is of any concern, wait a little while and when the Note 9 comes out the Note 8 will be discounted and too save some cash.Reply
strikeIII01-08-2018 10:04 AM“
If you get the N8 it'll be a huge upgrade over the N4 then when you go for the N9 from the N8 it probably won't feel that much greater to you. Just a thought. Maybe wait for the N9 just to make it that much more of an experience.Reply
terobaje01-08-2018 10:31 AM“
If you can use your Note 4 for another 8 months then wait for Note 9. If not, get a Note 8.Reply
How about you – If you were in this situation, would you pick up the Note 8 or wait for the Note 9?
I loved my Note 4. It's tied for the greatest device I've ever had next to my LG G6. I used the S-pen alllllll the time. I would wait for the Note 9. We all know that if they're moving the fingerprint sensor to the center with the S9 that they'll most likely be doing the same with the Note series. Then again you can always pick up the Note 8 for a discounted price after the new Note release day.
Well I've had the note 4 was my best phone switch to AT&T 2 years ago had to go with the s7 edge loved it but it wasn't a note. Got the note 8 per ordered mine love it since September still the beast the brat phone I've ever used. To make it better run Nova launcher beta this phone is blazing fast. From writing and making video gifs from YouTube it does it.
Seriously.. It's ces week. Another filler article
AC just can't seem to drive out of stupidville.
I get the Note every year (it's my birthday present :) ) so I know how each one operates and how awesome they are. If I had the Note 4 still, and it works fine, this time of the year I would try to hold off for the 9. Now if the phone is shutting off, acting stupid, then I would pick up the Note 8 and maybe they have deals where you get 3 or 4 hundred off the Note 8 then you can upgrade to the 9 next year.
The bigger issue for North American Samsung consumers is if the Exynos 9 series 9810 chip set will be offered.
Forbes reports: "It appears an archaic licensing agreement (1993) between Samsung and Qualcomm forbids Samsung from selling Exynos-equipped phones in the US."
Exynos 9 will be available everywhere else in the world. The expectation is more legal wars between Samsung and Qualcomm.
The Qualcomm snapdragon chips sre significantly inferior.
Here is the official press release from Samsung, that describes all the Exynos 9 benefits, that will go into the upcoming Galaxy S9.
https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-optimizes-premium-exynos-9-series-98...
Personally, I don't plan an upgrade until 5G networks come online. I upgraded from a Note 5 to an 8 late last year. It does everything I want...
I have the Note 3 and the wife had the note 4. I upgraded 2 years ago for the LG G4 from my note 3. My wife had the Note 4.....I think the "4" means "4th phone". My wife (within 6 months) was on her 4th Note 4. It was the worse possible experience she had with a phone. It use to take all my husbandly charm to calm her down on many occasions. One phone died and wouldn't come back on. 2 other phones would focus when using the camera. We took it back to our carrier and they said "The IEMI # is from a known batch of bad camera's". So, she kept her last one until she upgrade to the LG V10. While that phone isn't perfect, it hasn't given her any issues. I traded my LG G4 in for the Note 7 and I loved that phone.....it didn't heat up at all...I would have to push the power button on to make sure it hadn't shut off because it was running cool. I turned it in and got the replacement one and same thing.....barely heated up. When I had to give up the Note for the last time I got the LG V20 and I like the phone a lot. The wife and I are thinking of switching carriers and will wait until our phones are paid off (April, July) and then switch over.
Note 8 is fantastic. No reason at all to wait. 8-9 MONTHS is a long time. on AT&T Next, you can upgrade once every 12 months.
Get a Note 8, Pay $200 down, and be ready for upgrade in Sept if you feel like you Need the 9
If you gonna wait now for the Note 9, when the Note 9 releases you gonna wait for the Note 10..?