No matter who you talk to, I don't think anyone can argue against the fact that the Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most powerful phones you can buy right now. Samsung's software may not be for everyone, but the sheer amount of features and horsepower found in the Note 8 is still something to behold.

One of our Android Central forum users currently has a Galaxy Note 4, and they're thinking about upgrading to the Note 8. However, with the Note 9 just a few months down the road, they're debating whether or not they should just wait and see what it has to offer.

Many of our forum's other members were quick to reach out with their thoughts, and these are just a few of the responses.