No matter who you talk to, I don't think anyone can argue against the fact that the Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most powerful phones you can buy right now. Samsung's software may not be for everyone, but the sheer amount of features and horsepower found in the Note 8 is still something to behold.

One of our Android Central forum users currently has a Galaxy Note 4, and they're thinking about upgrading to the Note 8. However, with the Note 9 just a few months down the road, they're debating whether or not they should just wait and see what it has to offer.

Many of our forum's other members were quick to reach out with their thoughts, and these are just a few of the responses.

mgbosshogg

The Note 8 is, yes IMO, still the most complete Android device out there. It's always objective. But if that's not for you then move along. Plenty devices out there with various other more singular strong points. The screen curve is not as extreme as even the S8 or 9 in the hand. Yes, it's a bit of a pain. But the screen is pretty. The battery lasts as long as it lasts.

evohicks

I too went from the Note 4 to Note 8 after having the Note 4 over 30 months or so. I also had 2 batteries with charger so never short of power. I debated which phone to go for, Note 5 not released in UK, Note 7 issues we all know about, so I pinned my hopes on the Note 8, kept up with all news before launch and then after watching the launch I knew it was for me.

j_hansen

I'll make this easy for you.... YES YOU SHOULD I came from Note 4 and loved it and planned to keep it as a back up... after getting the Note 8 the Note 4 went up for sale in less than a week.... in comparison the Note 4 is as old as the pyramids

Blues Fan

I would say try and hold off for the Note 9. It might be out in mid august instead of early sept. If you want the newest phone then s9 plus. Using the spen all these years I would go with a Note over the s9.

Now, we want to pass the question on to you – Do you recommend getting the Note 8 or waiting for the Note 9?

