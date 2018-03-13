Fortnite: Battle Royale has become a big hit this year on PlayStation 4, and most of the hype comes from it being free. However, Fortnite does have a paid version that is similar to the Battle Royale, but a different gameplay. Is the full version of Fortnite worth buying, or could it just be a waste of your money? Take a look! See at PlayStation Store Battle Royale vs Save the World

Battle Royale is a fun PvP game you get for free when you download Fortnite, and it's become a big hit across many platforms. Whether you play by yourself, with another player, or with three other people, you have to go against 100 people to become the Victory Royale. It's very similar to PUBG with its own little twist: building forts to protect yourself from other players. If you're looking for another online game where you can just run around and take people down, then you'll love the Battle Royale version of this game. However, if you're just looking for a fun, PvE game, then Save the World is definitely for you. Save the World, the paid version of Fortnite, puts you on a team with other players as you go through and kill the zombies that are terrorizing the survivors. You have to build forts to protect certain objects and people throughout the game, as well as craft your own guns and ammo. I also like that it gives you a back story to the Battle Royale version of the game, explaining the Storm and why it is there. Basically, the paid version of the game gives you objectives and a story that can be fairly rewarding as you sink time into it. You're also supporting the people who actually made the game by buying Save the World, but lets be honest the additional gameplay is the real hook here. Is Save the World worth it?