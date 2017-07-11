If you want or need to use a VPN, the pros outweigh the cons when it comes to using one on your phone, too.
With recent news of privacy-eroding deregulation and the ever-present threat of online data theft, VPNs are in the news more than ever. While the merits of which one is the best and why is a hot subject, little attention is paid to the obvious question — should I use one on my phone?
We're here to talk about if you should and the reasons why!
What is a VPN?
A VPN is a Virtual Private Network. That's a technical term for what's essentially a welcome middleman between you and the internet at large.
A VPN is a service you connect to that sends and receives data across the internet on your behalf. When you set up and enable a VPN, all of your internet traffic goes through it, both ways. Ideally, this traffic is encrypted and only the two parties who should have access to the information are able to use it.
A VPN is a gateway that sends and receives data on your behalf.
There are a lot of different ways to set up a VPN and some are used for specific reasons. VPNs make excellent ad-blockers and companies like AdGuard offer a free VPN service that filters out ads from a known list of servers. Your work may use a VPN that can encrypt data on your machine before you send it and it can only be decrypted by the server at work while leaving other traffic untouched. Or you might want a U.S. based VPN to try all the services Google hasn't rolled out the rest of the world yet.
But mostly what people are talking about when we mention a VPN is a service that is designed to protect your identity on the internet by intercepting all the traffic so that it looks like it's not coming from or going back to you or your location.
What advantages does a VPN offer?
In the broad sense, a VPN only does one thing: direct internet traffic. But directing internet traffic has a lot of advantages!
As mentioned above, you can block ads or create a private session between you and your work network or you can even have a VPN that directs traffic to a different server depending on your login: Paid users of a service can have more perks and a faster connection than non-paid. But there are two reasons most people use a VPN:
Access to an otherwise restricted source. There are a plenty of things like media streaming services that can't or won't let you use them if you're not in the right place. We see this a lot with professional sports streams. Depending on distribution rights, you might not be able to stream a Tigers game if you live in the greater Detroit area. You can use a VPN that's hosted somewhere with geographic access and the service will work because that's where it thinks you are.
Security and privacy. A VPN is not foolproof, but using one with wholly encrypted connections from a reputable company creates what's called a tunnel that acts as a one-stop connection between you and whatever you're doing on the internet. This makes the data difficult to intercept by anyone or any service (except the VPN company itself) and if it were grabbed, almost impossible to decipher. While a lot of people think of this as a way to hide who you are, it can also be used to verify who you are. Both are strong reasons to use a VPN, and people like journalists and investigators can see or say things in private. And so can everyone else. Privacy is not just for the select few.
Of course, people with bad intentions can use a VPN to have the same privacy and security. Like encryption, we shouldn't let this fact make us think that they are a bad thing overall.
The downsides of using a VPN
Like everything else, there are downsides to using a VPN. And we shouldn't gloss over them because we want to tout the privacy factor.
Operating a VPN is difficult so make sure you choose a good company.
The biggest is the technical hurdle. Effectively operating a VPN requires an understanding of network security issues and a way to make sure it is effective against them. All the privacy and security of using a VPN goes out the window if the administrator doesn't know exactly how things like the Same Origin Policy or CORS work and what they need to do to work around the issues they present where cookies (small files a website uses to "remember" you) are involved. This stuff is pretty complicated.
That's why you have to know you are using a VPN service you trust. The company must be honest and open with their policies in relation to privacy and be fully competent and up-to-date on how computer networking is constantly evolving. Don't try to rent an online server and run your own VPN if you don't know what you're doing and don't jump on a friends home-brewed VPN unless they know what they are doing. Stick to recommend companies that have been scrutinized and audited by the pros.
A couple of other things that might not be great about using a VPN:
- The connection can be terrible. You might have great internet service and all the things you like are fast, but when you place a VPN in the mix you probably will see things get slower. Sometimes, too slow. The good news is that another VPN may not be too slow.
- You share an internet address with others. A VPN masks your internet address (I.P.) and replaces it with their own. That means if I get blocked from a service while using that address and you get it the next time, you're blocked, too. An otherwise excellent VPN company may end up being blocked at your favorite website, or your bank, or the IRS site you file your taxes through. This can also add extra scrutiny by law enforcement when you've done nothing wrong: The person using that address before you may have been doing something sketchy.
So, should I or shouldn't I?
Sure!
While not everyone wants or needs to use a VPN if you do there's no reason not to use it with your phone. Most VPN companies have an easy to setup app you can install that gets you connected and has an easy way to turn things on and off. Some even have extras for things like bandwidth monitoring so you know how close you are to any data limits. And a properly configured VPN (we go back to those technical hurdles) should work for all data that moves in and out of your phone, whether you're on Wi-Fi or using your data connection.
A VPN works with your web browser and every app on your phone.
You will have a little bit of extra overhead, as an app that encrypts and decrypts the data and properly routes it through the VPN is running in the background, but the impact is minimal with a properly coded VPN app or a manual setup. You won't notice a proper VPN app when it's running unless you look for it. Google themselves use a VPN for Project Fi users who connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots. You'll literally not know anything extra is happening.
The downsides still remain, but as long as you're using a recommended company who has a safe and secure VPN service, you'll probably never run into any of them. We hate to say "probably" as much as you hate hearing it, but it's true. Customers who would cause themselves to be blacklisted from a service or draw the attention of law enforcement usually aren't using consumer VPN services.
Look for a company that's recommended by other people who share similar interests, has a great app for your phone, and has a clear and concise set of policies (and read them). If you want or need a VPN, there's no reason not to use it on your phone!
Updated July 2017 with the latest information and compatibility with newer phones.
Reader comments
Should I run a VPN on my Android phone?
It's a waste of time.
So because of this article I jumped on the OperaVPN after much trial and dissatisfaction!!! Gotta say it works like a champ!!!
Some say it's no real VPN , when it's free always be aware.
I always run VPN (CYBERGHOST APP) and mostly I buy yearly subscription 24.99€ when it's in sale
They don't logg. They even have statistics how often Police, Courts etc ask for informations. But they can not give, many users share one IP and company is based in Romania with very good privacy law :P
Speed is great!
What use has VPN when they log, slow servers and happy work together with states and Police departments?
Sorry for crappy English, I think good VPN is worth 25 Euro one year.
Just check it out. Use it for years.
https://www.cyberghostvpn.com/
App on lollipop was batttery killer on mobile, but since android MM , wow nearly nothing ,always on. Android N even better.
App has ad blocker, anti tracking and compress websites and anti ,ah I don't know what's I called dangerous websites it blocks also , I you activate those options.
When it's free, you're the product, not the customer.
Read this site and get education.
https://thatoneprivacysite.net/vpn-section/
Agreed. Great site to learn more. I ended up going with BlackVPN as they fit what I'm looking for. Other's mmv, but do yourself a favor and learn a bit before spending your $$$.
That's a good choice, and yes, anyone should always investigate the provider. As some are collecting logs etc. A new service just came out last month, and they have had end to end encrypted email for several years now. Protonmail. com and now ProtonVPN.com based in the Netherlands. Which have some of the strongest privacy protection laws anywhere. Both services have CA free starter service. But the VPN is on a waiting list for free accounts as the demand was overwhelming.
Will check that out/ Thanks
Definitely set it up on your phone and use it when you need to....
When to use it
- Browsing questionable content while on the work wifi network
- Downloading torrents directly to your phone
- Trying to get content that is only available in certain areas
When not to use it
- Visiting your bank page. You don't want your secure data passing through more servers than it has to. Also your bank may flag it coming from another country.
- Logging into email. Will likely flag that you are coming from another country
- Trying to search on google (and getting results in czech!)
- Online shopping. Some places use your location to give you the best local prices.
Is there a way to exclude certain apps (e.g. bank apps/IRS apps) from VPN and others to go through VPN? I heard you can whitelist by IP addresses, but not sure if any of the android apps can be whitelisted.
Yes. OpenVPN has a page where you can choose to exclude certain apps
Can it be done through OpenVPN connect app? I have NordVPN and am connecting through the OpenVPN app.
Not sure. I use "OpenVPN for Android". I downloaded OpenVPN connect once but found instructions on how to use my vpn with the "for Android" version. I'd guess so tho
I use Express VPN on my home computers, but nothing on my cell due to one issue. I am with TMO and my understanding is that if I use a VPN, they can not identify if I am streaming music or video and, instead of streaming free, that data will count against my cap which is 10 gigs. Yes, I can switch to the unlimited plan, but it would be a bit more expensive than what I currently have. Am I right in my thinking on this?
That's correct, unfortunately.
You're right; on the other hand, that's what a VPN is used for: encrypt your traffic so that only you and the recipient (the other end of the VPN pipe) knows what your stream contains. This makes sure no one can analyse what your stream contains, and unfortunately (or fortunately) that also means your carrier cannot eavesdrop on what you request.
I run OpenVPN when on open wifi to route my phone's traffic through my home internet connection (my router has a VPN server built in). Free, no limits, no privacy concerns.
This is close to what I do except I take it a step further and leave the VPN running all the time whether I am on WiFi, cellular data, or at home (I often leave the house in a rush and found I didn't do a great job with turning the VPN on when I left home). I can't say I've seen a battery impact as some of the commenters above have called out, and I get the added benefit of riding behind my homes firewall, IPS, and DNS server. Once inside my home network I send all of my home traffic save Netflix and few latency sensitive applications back out a PIA VPN tunnel because I am wary of my ISPs intentions for my metadata much less any unecrypted transactions.
Be aware, by doing this without also having an out-bound VPN on your home's connection, you're actually just feeding MORE data to the ISP that handles your home internet by also letting them know sites you access while you are away from home... This all started because the legislation gives providers like Comcast/Charter/Verizon FiOS/etc. more freedom to sell your usage data while using their network. Running an Open VPN server at home without connecting it to a VPN provider does not protect any of the data coming into your home through your ISP (including what gets downloaded and passed through Open VPN out to your phone).
Additionally, because cable internet has much lower upload speed (i.e., sending data to your phone) vs. download speed (i.e., regular use at home) you're greatly slowing down the data your phone receives.
All that aside, if you're just using this method for if you access an open WiFi network at a coffee house or something, then yes, you are keeping that data safer than using the open WiFi alone.
"Be aware, by doing this without also having an out-bound VPN on your home's connection, you're actually just feeding MORE data to the ISP that handles your home internet by also letting them know sites you access while you are away from home... "
I know, but I don't use one of those big evil companies and actually my ISP is a local telco that I know well and trust. My main concern is sniffing on open wifi, not my home ISP.
What about data limits? With all the encryption and decryption will they cause me to use a lot of data I wouldn't other wise use?
I get there will be some battery drain from it but curious how it effects data limits. My wifi is unlimited so don't care there, but my roaming data while at work I only get 1gb a month.. 8gb when back home in the city but I'm on WiFi usually when back home
A VPN client has to keep an active connection to the server, so even if you're not using your phone, it will still be sending and receiving small amounts of data. It's probably not a ton, but you may see a bump in your monthly data usage.
Also, because all data goes through the VPN client on your phone, you won't be able to see how much data each app on your phone uses, it will all be lumped into the VPN client's usage.
I am using ivacy and its good so fa. Have been using it for almost a year. I use it for torrenting and streaming as its best for it and offers a decent speed on Android phone.
How about Tor? Orbot
Yeah, it's better for privacy, but it's slow. VPN is often much faster. Tor is trustless. VPN requires trust in the VPN provider.
Some carriers also put VPN traffic in a different data bucket, along with tethering. So it may not be feasible to keep connected all the time.
Damn, ditch that ****** carrier!
You're not being specific enough: those who get themselves blocked aren't using consumer VPNs - they're using consumer FREE VPNs.
I use NordVPN.
Using expressvpn, and satisfied so far. I've tried PIA, but their speed is much slower compared to expressvpn.
I use CyberGhost on EVERYTHING that I have an Internet connection. It even works by a cellular connection. This is now my 3rd year with them. Do NOT (imo) use any VPN that is based in the us or their allies! Remember that the Gov't can legally track you and order them to hand over your VPN data...
PIA was already tried by the FBI.. their no logging policies are true.
Yes but this means the FBI could request a backdoor and a gag order, forcing them in and legally preventing then from warning you.
Then why didn't the FBI do this before when they wanted information?
They have....
“An example of this is Lavabit – a discontinued secure email service created by Ladar Levison. The FBI requested Snowden’s records after finding out that he used the service. Since Lavabit did not keep logs and email content was stored encrypted, the FBI served a subpoena (with a gag order) for the service’s SSL keys. Having the SSL keys would allow them to access communications (both metadata and unencrypted content) in real time for all of Lavabit’s customers, not just Snowden’s.” – privacytools.io
In short, they could have well already done so without you or anyone else knowing, as they have a history of doing this.
Still not seeing how this has to do with PIA whose case was openly talked about and is available so no gag order is out obviously :p.
The whole point is that they could do the same with PIA and no one would know. You'd only know afterwards if they closed up shop, which is how we found out about lavabit.
What do people think of OperaVPN? And what's the difference between this and SurfEasy?
I use Vypr from golden frog. I like it better than PIA,to me its faster and I feel I am more secure. Not to mention when you switch to chameleon,Netflix works with it and I can enjoy movies I can't see here
I have been using Private Internet Access for a few years now and very satisfied with it. All my online devices are set up and connected 24/7. All my Android devices are set to launch and connect when they are rebooted. Being able to connect five (5) devices simultaneously is key for me.
Being able to select which apps can bypass the VPN is great. I can still access Netflix with the VPN active for everything else.
Has anyone used whoer.net? It checks your VPN connection among other things. It's a pretty cool site. I have checked some vpns like Nord which I've seen advertised here at android central and Private internet access and air VPN. When I check my connection with a company like PIA everything comes back cool but if I check Nord it says it's not a true VPN connection just a proxy server and not as secure. Is this true? Should I stear clear of using that service. Also air VPN comes back with blacklisted ips a lot. Im assuming I should stay away from them for this reason. I don't want to be associated with anything like that. I like to use my VPN for ad blocking content restricted sites and some privacy. Anyone have any info on proxy servers and blacklists like I've seen on whoer.
I've got VPN access included with my Getflix account.
Nice my GetChixxx account came with a subscription to a VPN too.
Cyberghost VPN
I've used Private Internet Access VPN for the last three years on my phone. I decided to invest in a VPN when it was discovered that Verizon Wireless had that "supercookie" tracker that users couldn't opt out of. While using PIA, I have noticed that my connections are a little slower - but it's really not a problem. I can still access the sites that I want, when I want. I haven't taken much of a hit on my phone battery, either. Anyway, I am really glad I made the investment in PIA because I use the internet with much more peace of mind. There is no way I would ever get on any public or free wi-fi network without a VPN these days. Even on my own home network, I still use my VPN because I want to limit tracking from my ISP. At the end of the day, I think it's ridiculous that I need to "pay" for basic security and privacy. In a better world, I wouldn't have to. Be that as it may, I think the investment is worthwhile and it's one that I plan to continue to make.
I use a VPN and definitely appreciate it when needed. However one quick downside I found was using one and then try using my Chromecast at the same time.. fail. Lol. So if anyone has any thoughts there I would greatly appreciate it. I'm sure you can get the VPN to connect at your source like my Cable modem but I have no idea how to do all that.
BTW I use PIA (private internet access) VPN and have thoroughly enjoyed their service so far
It depends on your VPN. I use Private Internet Access, which has a setting that allows me to designate apps that can run without the VPN. Other VPNs l (like Windscribe) also allow a user to exempt or whitelist certain apps and sites. My VPN is set to automatically run when my phone is on. However, I exempt Google Home (chromecast) as well as sites like Hulu and Netflix, which also don't work with a VPN. Like Jerry said, a VPN isn't always going to be a perfect solution, but 90% of the time, it does come in pretty handy.
Regarding your other question - there probably are a number of ways to install a VPN onto a router (or a combined router and cable modem). There are quite a few YouTube videos and articles about this online. Full disclosure - I did try to install my VPN on my router, but it didn't work for me. So I use my VPN on each device. Success will likely depend on the VPN you want to use, your ISP, and whether you're getting television service through your ISP.
Yeah when I tried to use Kodi and Chromecast that's when I realized it wouldn't work. Which makes sense, but that's why I'm unable to use Kodi on my TV. Where I live, charter or (spectrum) internet is great but they don't like Kodi. So I'm kinda conflicted.
The PIA website has instructions how to set up a router. Haven't tried it yet but plan to buy a supported router to do this. Been on PIA for a month on phone, laptop and desktop. Happy so far.
I use WindScribe VPN via the OpenVPN app. It works well, and the connection is really pretty good by VPN standards. My only complaint is that it is a real battery hog. I've used the StrongSwan VPN client in the past, with essentially the same battery issue.
I'm pretty sure using a standardized OpenVPN client would not act differently on a different VPN using the OpenVPN protocol.... meaning, if WindScribe on OpenVPN hogs your battery, any other VPN would do the same. Are you sure it's the VPN hogging your battery? I've never had issues with StrongSwan or OpenVPN.
Yeah, the VPN app (either OpenVPN or StrongSwan) will invariably show up high on the list of battery using processes.
Well, considering that ALL of your data traffic is being routed through it, it makes sense that it uses a lot of battery. I'm not sure there's a solution for that.
I use NordVPN and love it,but the battery gets a big hit.luckily Z Play has plenty of room, so I can keep it on most of the time when browsing. I have it off when streaming videos.
Just installed SetupVPN as a Chrome and Firefox extension. Wanted to watch Saturdays World Speedway Championship in Latvia, but was blocked being in the US. Installed SetupVPN and was watching live. Definitely a necessary tool.
In case anyone is interested, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtaDkv2p00I
Haha! I thought this was going to be a tutorial for setting up SetupVPN, but the World Speedway Championship is good too!
works completely fine with me..! But i prefer using a legit and paid VPN. which offer complete anonymity and security.