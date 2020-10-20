If it's time to upgrade your TV to something bigger and better, Woot's one-day sale on Samsung smart TVs has a few different models to save on today only that you need to check out. All of the TVs in today's sale are factory reconditioned, and though they may not be brand new, they've each been inspected and tested to ensure they're in proper working condition.

Oftentimes, you can barely notice an item has been used before after it's been refurbished. Plus, Woot includes a 90-day Samsung warranty with the purchase. Prices start at $189.99 with the 4K options starting at $289.99, though there's no telling how long these TVs will last so be sure to shop soon.

The sale includes a few models of the super neat Samsung The Frame TV. This TV has made a name for itself due to its Art Mode, which transforms the TV when it's off into a work of art — art which you've selected. There are hundreds of pieces to choose from including collections from the V&A Museum, the Tate Gallery, and Van Gogh Museum, and the display will refresh as often as you choose. You can even add up to 2GB of your own photos via an app on your phone or simply hook up a flash drive. Prices start at only $379.99 for this unique piece of tech.

One of the most affordable big-screen models in today's sale is Samsung's 55-inch Q60/Q6D Series 4K UHD QLED Smart TV. This factory-reconditioned model is now down to $619.99 and features Quantum Dot technology for a more realistic picture with over a billion shades of color, along with Motion Rate 120, a Quantum processor, and four HDMI inputs.

Be sure to check out the full sale for more options. Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on any order there when you sign in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to earn free shipping on your orders at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks including the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, free Kindle eBooks, and more.