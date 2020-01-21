What you need to know Extortion cases are on the rise up to 242% in 2018, with many of them being sextortion.

It is a result of the prevalence of security cameras these days and reports of them being hacked.

It is best to ignore these emails, or you can report them to the FBI.

There's a popular new email extortion scam gaining traction lately, and it aims to trick you into thinking they have nude footage of you captured from a home security camera. This sextortion scam is nothing new, but with the increased popularity of home security cameras from companies like Nest and Ring, scammers are preying on your fear of being spied on. It begins with an email claiming to have nude photos of you, and oftentimes offers up proof that they have been watching you. However, the evidence is usually nothing more than some generic security camera or smartphone footage meant to fool you. It can even be nothing more than sharing an old leaked password and claiming they had access to your account. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before