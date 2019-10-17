Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the top-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for worldwide sales, it does provide a good snapshot of one the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, an analyst for NPD, has shared the results for September 2019. For this month, data was tracked from September 1 through October 5, 2019.

There's a fair bit of change on the charts this month, as NBA 2K20 was the bestselling game on the PlayStation 4 and for the month overall. It's also already the bestselling game of 2019, knocking Mortal Kombat 11 to #2 for the year. Borderlands 3 also did extremely well, coming in at #2 for the month and #3 for the year so far. PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man is still hanging in top 20, coming in at #18 for the month. The Nintendo Switch unsurprisingly took the top spot for console sales and is the bestselling console for 2019 so far.

Here are the numbers for the September 2019 NPD results:

Total: $1.278 billion, down 8% year-over-year

Video games hardware: $240 million, down 22% year-over-year

PC and video games software: $732 million, down 4% year-over-year

Accessories and game cards: $308 million, down 7% year-over-year

Here are the September 2019 game sales rankings (based on dollar sales, not units):

NBA 2K20 Borderlands 3 FIFA 20 The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening* Madden NFL 20 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Gears 5** Code Vein NHL 20 Mario Kart 8* Minecraft*** Grand Theft Auto V Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Spyro Reignited Trilogy Red Dead Redemption II Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege Plants vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Marvel's Spider-Man Catherine The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

*Does not include digital sales

**Does not include Steam sales

***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not other digital sales.

Here are the best-selling games of September 2019 by platform:

PlayStation 4:

NBA 2K20 Borderlands 3 FIFA 20 Madden NFL 20 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint NHL 20 Code Vein Marvel's Spider-Man Catherine Minecraft

Xbox One

Borderlands 3 NBA 2K20 Gears 5 FIFA 20 Madden NFL 20 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint NHL 20 Plants vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands Grand Theft Auto V

Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening* Mario Kart 8* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Spyro Reignited Trilogy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Super Mario Maker 2* Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes Of An Elusive Age* Astral Chain* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Super Mario Party*

Here are the best-selling games of 2019 year-to-date:

NBA 2K20 Mortal Kombat 11 Borderlands 3 Madden NFL 20 Kingdom Hearts 3 The Division 2 Anthem Smash Ultimate Resident Evil 2 2019 Grand Theft Auto 5

That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here. If you'd like details on last month's NPD breakdown, you can find that right here.