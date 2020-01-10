Sensor company Sensel makes a touch-sensitive "Pressure Grid" technology that offers precision and force sensitivity without many of the drawbacks of current touchscreens, which rely mostly on capacitive touch tech. Capacitive screens monitor changes in capacitance caused by your fingertips through static electricity. This means that environmental factors that affect static charge, like water falling from the sky or thick gloves, will keep the tech from working optimally.

Sensel sensors rely on pressure sensitivity from sensors arranged in an array and working together for precise input. This means Sensel sensors could be placed under different surface types than just glass, and could curve easier than current touch sensors.