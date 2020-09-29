Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available. Travel is slowly beginning to rebound from its lows earlier in the spring. Whenever you plan on moving about again, it's important to remember to take advantage of all your travel card benefits. There's one complimentary Amex card benefit that is not often mentioned — and it caught my attention recently. That perk is a membership to a little-known program called the Travel Collection, and its accompanying $295-per-year set of benefits. Don't be confused by the name. This is, in fact, different than Amex's similarly branded Hotel Collection program. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines The Travel Collection is designed to save you money on airfare, cruises, rental cars and gives you exclusive perks at some hotels — while also connecting you with a travel expert. Let's take a look at which cards are eligible for a free membership, how to join and if the Travel Collection is worth your time. What is The Travel Collection? The Travel Collection is part of the Travel Leaders Group, one of the largest traditional travel agency companies. It partnered with Amex to provide a host of travel-related benefits which, according to its website, include ways to: Elevate your journey through valuable discounts and benefits

Customize every element of your trip

Use Membership Rewards points if you choose

Next, you'll receive an email confirmation outlining your account information and available benefits. Finally, you'll be able to log in to the Travel Collection's website. It took just a minute or two to register from start to finish.

Is it worth it? Once you log in to your account, you'll see dozens of "Current Offers," including discounts on hotels, vacation packages, rental cars and flights.