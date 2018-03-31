Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik, are joined by associate editor Hayato Huseman to talk about the creepiness of Facebook, the upside of notches, and taptic engine performance on Android devices.
They also discuss the new Acer Chromebook Tab 10 — the first Chrome OS tablet to hit the market. Plus, the crew takes a look at the triple threat Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, the Porsche Design Mate RS, and why software continues to be such a big problem for Samsung.
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- Hayato Huseman on Twitter
- Facebook kept logs of calls and messages on Android phones, and followed the rules to do it
- Facebook #DeleteYourSoul
- OnePlus 6 will have a notch
- OnePlus explains the rationale behind the notch on the OnePlus 6
- It's 2018 and Android phones still can't compare to the iPhone's Taptic Engine
- Acer debuts the first Chrome OS tablet, the Chromebook Tab 10
- How does Apple's new push for the education market compare to Chromebooks in the classroom?
- iPad (6th generation): Everything you need to know
- Huawei P20 and P20 Pro: Triple threat
- Huawei P2 and P20 Pro specs
- The Porsche Design Mate RS is a Huawei P20 Pro with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a $2000 price tag
- I enjoy the Galaxy S9+ despite its software, not because of it — and that's a problem for Samsung
Sponsors:
- Audible Go to audible.com/acp or text 'ACP' to 500-500 to get started.
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.