Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik, are joined by associate editor Hayato Huseman to talk about the creepiness of Facebook, the upside of notches, and taptic engine performance on Android devices.

They also discuss the new Acer Chromebook Tab 10 — the first Chrome OS tablet to hit the market. Plus, the crew takes a look at the triple threat Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, the Porsche Design Mate RS, and why software continues to be such a big problem for Samsung.

Listen now