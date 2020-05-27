Next time someone says "Knock knock?" just open your Eufy app and identify the culprit! Grab the Eufy Security Wi-Fi 2K video doorbell on sale for $99.99 and sold by Anker Direct (Eufy is an Anker brand). We have seen this video doorbell go on sale before, but the previous best price ever was a drop to $108 about a month ago. Today's deal is a brand new low.

Knock Knock Eufy Security Wi-Fi 2K video doorbell with wireless chime Comes with free wireless chime with fun ringtones. Includes a 2K image with advanced HDR and Distortion Correction. Two-way audio lets you speak in real time to guests. Can detect body shapes and faces, sending you smart alerts that matter. $99.99 $136.00 $36 off See at Walmart

Don't let strangers ruin your routine anymore. You can view a live stream of who's at the door and go over recorded footage later with Eufy's video doorbell. It has a 2560 x 1920 resolution for images and video, and it uses advanced HDR with distortion correction to ensure you get quality video every time.

With two-way audio, you can hear and speak directly to anyone who approaches your door. This is a great way to communicate with delivery drivers, to let guests know you've stepped away for a second, or to have a quick conversation with the neighbor about the tool he insists you have.

The camera uses advanced AI technology and algorithms to detect body shapes and face patterns. This helps it prevent false positives so you don't get an alert when a stray cat spends the afternoon on your porch. You will get alerts to your phone showing you when people approach your door. Use your phone to communicate directly with them wherever you are.

The system is designed to be weather-resistant, too, so you don't have to worry about leaving it out in any season. It has an IP67 rating, which makes it resilient against dust and dirt and water.

The deal includes a free wireless electronic chime, so you'll be able to hear the doorbell even in the far reaches of your home. Set the chime up with fun holiday-themed ringstones. It has an adjustable volume level, too.