The Eufy Security 2K smart video doorbell is down to $109.99 on Amazon thanks to a couple of stacked discounts. First, you'll want to clip that $10 off on-page coupon. Then you can use the code DOORBELL99 during checkout to bring the price all the way down to that final total. Without these discounts working together, the video doorbell would cost you $160, which has been its normal price for a few months now.

Stacked Discounts Eufy Security 2K smart video doorbell with free wireless chime Use the code and clip the on-page coupon. Comes with free wireless chime. Includes a 2K image with advanced HDR and Distortion Correction. Two-way audio lets you speak to guests. Can detect body shapes and faces, sending you smart alerts that matter. $109.99 $160.00 $50 off See at Amazon With coupon: DOORBELL99

Don't let strangers ruin your routine anymore. You can view a live stream of who's at the door and go over recorded footage later with Eufy's video doorbell. It has a 2560 x 1920 resolution for images and video, and it uses advanced HDR with distortion correction to ensure you get quality video every time.

With two-way audio, you can hear and speak directly to anyone who approaches your door. This is a great way to communicate with delivery drivers, to let guests know you've stepped away for a second, or to have a quick conversation with the neighbor about the tool he insists you have.

The camera uses advanced AI technology and algorithms to detect body shapes and face patterns. This helps it prevent false positives so you don't get an alert when a stray cat spends the afternoon on your porch. You will get alerts to your phone showing you when people approach your door. Use your phone to communicate directly with them wherever you are.

The system is designed to be weather-resistant, too, so you don't have to worry about leaving it out in any season. It has an IP67 rating, which makes it resilient against dust and dirt and water.

The deal includes a free wireless electronic chime, so you'll be able to hear the doorbell even in the far reaches of your home. Set the chime up with fun holiday-themed ringstones. It has an adjustable volume level, too.