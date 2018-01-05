This makes it so affordable to try!

Right now you can pick up an Etekcity smart plug for just $12.99 at Amazon when you enter the coupon code 7FRQNW4M during checkout. This is a savings of $3 and happens to drop this plug down to its lowest price. While it may not seem like a huge discount, this actually makes it one of the most affordable smart plugs on the market, and it's even Amazon Certified to work with Alexa.

This means that you'll be able to use your Echo Dot to control the plugs with just your voice. It also works with Google Assistant, so you can put that Google Home Mini you picked up over the holidays to good use.

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Power your devices without lifting a finger. Does NOT currently support SmartThings, Homekit, or IFTTT

Track power usage for connected devices and figure out which devices use the most energy. You can effectively cut your usage so that you can save money on your next electric bill

Easy to install and stable connection. Controlled from different devices and manage your home on your smartphone or tablet from anywhere

Get ready to have a smart home and create customized schedule to automatically turn on and off any home electronics or appliances such as lamps, Christmas lighting, coffee maker, etc

The two-pack of these plugs is down to $26.99 right now, which is a deal we've seen in the past. If you've been waiting to try these out but only wanted one to start, you won't want to miss out on this deal.

