The most wonderful time of the year is coming sooner than you think!
It's not often that we get to look forward to two OnePlus announcements in the same year, but we have good news and better news: the OnePlus 5T is coming, and it's going to be unveiled at a splashy event in Brooklyn, New York on November 16 starting at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.
Want to learn more? Read on!
What are we even talking about?
The OnePlus 5 was released this past June, and while it was consistently rated one of the best phones of the year, the company didn't want to stop there. So it got to work creating the OnePlus 5T, which is going to feature some great improvements over an already-awesome phone.
We don't know too much just yet — just what OnePlus has told us — but there's plenty we already do know, including the name.
- It's going to have a bezel-less design
- It's going to have an awesome camera
- It's going to keep the much-loved headphone jack
- And, best of all, it's going to be available on November 21 if you're in North America or Europe!
A New View — The launch event
OnePlus has never held a physical launch event before, so it decided to go big for the OnePlus 5T.
Called "A New View", the event is going to be located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and OnePlus, being a company built on the support of its fans, wants fans to attend.
In fact, the event was so popular that tickets are sold out! For those who did grab one of the coveted few, here's what they get:
- Reserved seating
- A swag bag upon check-in
- The earliest hands-on experience with the new OnePlus 5T
- Snacks and drinks
- A fun time with Pete, Carl, and the OnePlus team
Pretty great, huh?
What if New York is just too far?
OnePlus can only sell so many in-person tickets to the live event on November 16, so it's also livestreaming it for everyone to see.
If you want to watch it, it's simple: just bookmark this page (do it!) and, on the 16th, press play on the video below. Easy!
The video will also be livestreamed on Facebook, and Twitter Periscope. Just go to http://www.oneplus.net/event for more details!
Why should you care?
Are you kidding?! The OnePlus 5T is going to be ridiculous. Not only was the OnePlus 5T one of the best phones of 2017, it was also the most affordable "flagship killer" out there.
The OnePlus 5T is only going to make that better. Picture this: a full, near bezel-less display that takes up most of the front of the phone; an awesome dual camera setup with even better portrait photos; a headphone jack that delivers awesome sound; super fast Dash Charging for all-day battery with just 30 minutes charge; and a beautiful aluminum body that you're going to love for years to come.
