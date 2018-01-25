Would you like a security flaw with that ad?
If you're in the market for an affordable unlocked phone, Amazon's Prime Exclusive phones are worth checking out. Devices offered include the likes of the Moto X4, LG G6, and Nokia 6, and you can get them at pretty steep discounts as a result of ads that Amazon places on their lock screens.
Unfortunately, it would appear that these ads have created a security flaw on at least some phones. One owner of the Moto G5 Plus recently took to Twitter to show that, even though their phone is locked with the G5 Plus's fingerprint sensor, taping the "view ad" button the lock screen bypasses the lock screen and opens the web browser. From here, tapping the home or back button will take you to the home screen.
Although Amazon has yet to comment on what's taking place here, it would appear that the issue stems from Moto Display. This feature needs to be turned on in order for the flaw to work, and according to some users, the phone will remain locked as it should if you wait 30 seconds or more after it was last unlocked.
The Moto G5 Plus is the only Prime Exclusive phone that's been reported to have this issue so far, and it's worth mentioning that not everyone who owns the phone has been able to replicate the issue. It's a bugger for sure and I'd like to see Amazon get a solution pushed out soon, but I wouldn't consider it a reason to not buy the G5 Plus if you were thinking about doing so.
Reader comments
Security flaw lets anyone access a locked Prime Exclusive Moto G5 Plus
Not surprising. I have an Amazon G5P, have no got an update since I got it out of the box. Still on August 1st security patch. And Android 7.0...
I mean both my old Axon 7 mini and Zenfone 2 got better security patches, as well as performance updates to the OS with this phone desperately needs. Lag and stuttering all the time.
This has nothing to do with that, and is likely merely one of the Smart Lock functions turned on, but you're right about the slow speed of Moto updates. I've had mine long enough that August was an update, but that is too slow. Being slow probably hurts their sales more than they realize.
This is most likely just Smart Lock Body Detection (or some other smart lock function) turned on. The same thing happens with non-Amazon G4 Plus devices, and probably every Android phone, but for such phones you need to either swipe up on the lock screen or hit another lock screen notification.
Shouldn't the lock screen ad open in the Amazon app and not the browser? Surely an Amazon exclusive has the Amazon app pre-installed.