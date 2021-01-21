Smart home security used to be something of a luxury but HD cameras and video doorbells have become really affordable in recent years. If you're yet to equip your home with an extra layer of security, today's deals on Eufy doorbells and cameras make for the perfect opportunity to change that while saving yourself some cash.

Ding dong deal Eufy Security 2K smart video doorbell with free wireless chime Eufy's 2K Video Doorbell lets you speak to anyone who approaches your front door using an app on your phone. You'll be able to see them too. Today's discount scores you its best price since Black Friday with over $40 off. $117.29 $159.99 $43 off See at Amazon

Take the Eufy 2K Video Doorbell, for example. It's down to $117.29 right now at Amazon which is the lowest we've seen it go since Black Friday. In fact, this is the first time the doorbell and chime set has dropped below $150 since then.

Eufy's 2K video doorbell has 2560 x 1920 resolution with HDR and distortion correction, which ensures quality video recordings. With two-way audio, you can hear and speak directly to anyone who approaches your door. The camera uses advanced AI technology and algorithms to detect body shapes and face patterns. The system is designed to be weather-resistant too, so you don't have to worry about it being outdoors and exposed to the elements.

You'll receive alerts to your phone showing you who is at the door, and you can communicate straight from the phone to let your guests know when you'll be back. The included wireless chime alerts you to activity at your door even if you are away from your phone. Eufy's doorbell is compatible with Alexa, so you can use your Echo device with a screen to check in on your front door at any time. It also works with Google Assistant.

The battery-powered HD version is also on sale for just $90, a 30% saving.

Home safe home eufyCam 2C Wireless Home Security System (2-camera Kit) Stream video live or record it for later in 1080p. The cameras feature a 180-day battery, 135-degree field of view, detailed night vision, smart alerts, and IP67 weatherproofing. $169.99 $199.99 $30 off See at Amazon

When it comes to security cameras, the EufyCam 2C system is a great choice, especially if you can snag it at a discount like you can today. Basically all of the kits are on sale at 15% off right now so you can get a 2-camera set for $169.99 or go all out with the 4-camera kit and save over $60. Add-on cameras are also 15% off if you need more coverage.

Each kit comes with the wireless cameras as well as the HomeBase 2, which is the base station you need to connect everything together. The cameras provide live streaming and video recording in 1080p HD with a 135-degree field of view that lets them get a good look at everything in the vicinity.

Other notable features include night vision, smart alerts a 180-day battery life, Alexa support, and an IP67 rating for dust- and water-resistance, making these ideal for use outside. For indoor coverage, check out the current discount on the Eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt. At just $40, this 2K camera is down as low as it has ever gone meaning this is the perfect time to pick a couple up for your home.