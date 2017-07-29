In today's online world, you can't be running around with weak passwords. There are too many people out there trying to get a hold of your personal information for a variety of nefarious reasons and your standard "Passw0rd" password is not going to protect you from ransomware and data dumping. How do you fight back?

A password manager is an excellent way to make sure you're creating complex and difficult passwords to keep all your data secure; however, plenty of password managers cost a pretty penny. What if you didn't have to spend a fortune to secure your login information?

Right now, through Android Central Digital Offers, you can get the award-winning password managing service RoboForm today!

RoboForm will not only store your passwords in a secure vault you can access at any time, it will also help you create strong and reliable passwords to use for all the accounts you have!

Just take a look at all the amazing features RoboForm provides:

Automatically remembers your passwords for every site you enter one and logs you in with a single click.

Random password generator creates strong and unique passwords for every site.

Folders and powerful search functionality make organizing hundreds of passwords easy.

AES 256-bit encryption protects against dictionary, brute force, and other attacks.

Password auditing ensures you have strong passwords for everything.

If you jump on this offer right now, Android Central Digital Offers will provide you with a 4-year subscription to RoboForm for only $29.95! That's a savings of 62%!

Stop worrying about your accounts getting broken into and start creating strong and reliable passwords to protect all your sensitive information today!