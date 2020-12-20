A few weeks ago the NFC East was a complete toss up. The Eagles were struggling, but keeping the lead. Now, a month later and with four straight wins under their belt, the Washington Football Team is looking more worthy of their first place position. Despite the success and four straight wins, Washington hasn't reached a .500 record so nothing it set in stone in the division yet.

Washington's recent success has really come with solid performances from QB Alex Smith. Unfortunately, during week 14 in the first half of the 49ers game, Smith exited with a calf strain, a similar injury to one that sidelined him a few years ago. Whether Smith makes an appearance during the game with Seattle will likely play a big role in how close and competitive it is.

The Seahawks haven't had a perfect season, but it's been solid and they remain a threat for every team they face each week. While Seattle may be the favorite here, they are also tied in their division with the Rams and so they need a win to ensure they don't slip to second place in the NFC West. Can Washington continue their impressive comeback or will Russell Wilson and Seattle put a stop to that?

Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team: Where and when?

The Washington Football Team takes on the Seattle Seahawks on December 20 starting at 1:00 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

